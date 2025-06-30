What Is The Top Speed Of Air Force One?
Through the years, the term "Air Force One" has become synonymous with American culture and an icon or symbol of power. But in its early days, the White House notes that it was simply what the U.S. military called planes with its president inside it. Popularized by the VC-137 under the helm of president Kennedy's leadership, it's important to note that there was never really a single "Air Force One" plane, especially since it was a radio call sign. These days, the Air Force says that term "Air Force One" is generally used to refer to a duo of retrofitted Boeing 747-200B planes that have tail codes 28000 and 29000. In the past, other tail numbers were used to transport the head of state, but it was only 35 years ago when the 28000 took up the mantle when former President George Bush took a local flight in 1990. But, how fast can these plans actually go, and how do they stack up to other planes and possible aerial threats?
According to the U.S. Air Force, the "Air Force One" or VC-25 can reach up to Mach 0.92 or 630 mph. Unfortunately, the Air Force One planes don't hold a candle to the speed of some of the commercial airplanes that are already deployed today. In the same vein, it significantly lags behind some possible threats in the skies.
How does the Air Force One fare?
Apart from planes fit to carry global leaders, Boeing is also known to make commercial planes that mere mortals take every day. In fact, Boeing's portfolio boasts some of the fastest passenger airlines in the world, including the likes of the Boeing 747-400, Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and Boeing 777. Plus, there's the Boeing 747-8i which can go up to 706 mph, which is more than three times faster than some of the fastest Porsches ever made. Surprisingly, all of them are faster than the Air Force One plane.
As for other threats, there are incredibly fast fighter jets that undoubtedly blow the presidential plane out of the water, like the Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-25 Foxbat that can reach the ungodly speed of 2,170 mph or the Mikoyan MiG-31 Foxhound that is known to have a high altitude speed of up to Mach 2.83 or around 2,171 mph. Knowing this, it's not surprising that the presidential plane also historically flies with escorts, should the security situation require it.
Despite the VC-25 lagging behind other aircrafts in terms of speed, it definitely pulls up in other ways. Top speed aside, the Air Force One airplanes are equipped with plenty of other amazing features designed to keep the Commander-in-Chief safe from threats, as well as an integrated and holistic defense strategy. If you're curious about how else these iconic planes have been retrofitted, here are some unique things that set it apart from the crowd.
Unique defense technology on Air Force One
Designed specifically for the American president, Air Force One has been upgraded with classified defense mechanisms, medical facilities, and communications systems, as well as official accommodations for the president, his family, and crew. Previously, we've reported on several amazing features of the presidential plane which include undisclosed nuclear attack resistance capabilities, a backup command center with a telecom system, and other ways to remain self-sufficient in the skies. For example, in an event that it needs to stay airborne for extended periods, it can fly up to 20 hours and refuel in the air when necessary.
Now, the term "Air Force One" plays a fascinating role in the representation of American culture both locally and abroad. Due to its multifaceted legacy, as both a symbol of both status and power, the nickname has appeared on everything from apparel to entertainment. In fact, when one thinks of the term "Air Force One", many ordinary people will attribute it to Nike's iconic shoes, the 1997 Harrison Ford-led movie of the same name, or GTA 5 game videos. That said, it looks like something new is on the block with a Qatari 747-8 looking to take up the Air Force One mantle. With such big shoes to fill, only time (and a lot of money) will tell if it can be upgraded to the standard of executive office.