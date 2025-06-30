What Is The Top Speed Of Air Force One?

Through the years, the term "Air Force One" has become synonymous with American culture and an icon or symbol of power. But in its early days, the White House notes that it was simply what the U.S. military called planes with its president inside it. Popularized by the VC-137 under the helm of president Kennedy's leadership, it's important to note that there was never really a single "Air Force One" plane, especially since it was a radio call sign. These days, the Air Force says that term "Air Force One" is generally used to refer to a duo of retrofitted Boeing 747-200B planes that have tail codes 28000 and 29000. In the past, other tail numbers were used to transport the head of state, but it was only 35 years ago when the 28000 took up the mantle when former President George Bush took a local flight in 1990. But, how fast can these plans actually go, and how do they stack up to other planes and possible aerial threats?

According to the U.S. Air Force, the "Air Force One" or VC-25 can reach up to Mach 0.92 or 630 mph. Unfortunately, the Air Force One planes don't hold a candle to the speed of some of the commercial airplanes that are already deployed today. In the same vein, it significantly lags behind some possible threats in the skies.