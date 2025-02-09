Why Boeing's New Air Force One Planes Are More Than $2 Billion Over Budget

There has been a long history of presidential aircrafts, starting with FDR's amphibious RD-2 and leading all the way up to the current Boeing 747-200. However, ever since the USAF chose the 747-8 to replace the current Air Force One, it's been one headache after another. So much so that Elon Musk recently visited the aerospace firm to speed up the delivery process. Boeing received a $3.9 billion contract in 2018 to build two new Air Force One aircraft. It was a fixed price that would have saved taxpayers money, so even though it has gone over budget, Boeing will foot the bill and taxpayer money will only pay the original $3.9 billion.

Advertisement

Boeing's previous CEO, Dave Calhoun, admitted to CNN, "Air Force One, I'm just going to call a very unique moment, a very unique negotiation. A very unique set of risks that Boeing probably shouldn't have taken." The new plane was supposed to be delivered in 2022, but there was one delay that pushed that date back to December of 2024. However, the current president is still flying on the old 747-200 model.

Now, the two new 747-8s are delayed until 2027 or 2028 because Boeing has experienced unstable labor, engineering changes, and supply. Furthermore, there were issues with subcontractors, forcing Boeing to replace them, only adding to the delay. Moreover, the company struggled finding enough employees who could hold a security clearance. Unfortunately, setbacks like that cost time and money.

Advertisement