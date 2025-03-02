Air Force One Paint Schemes: Presidential Plane Livery Over The Years

With its imposing profile and recognizable blue and white color, the aircraft known as Air Force One is among the most famous planes in the world. Throughout its history, there have been many different kinds of airplanes to use the name, but all of them have had the same purpose — to act as a mobile command center and secure transport for the president of the United States.

The modern Air Force One aircraft are actually two very sophisticated and highly modified Boeing 747-200B airplanes. Because of its role, it is equipped with many advanced features, including fortified security, communications, and defense systems. As an airborne White House, it has its own presidential suite, office, medical, and sleeping quarters, allowing the president to continue in his duties despite being airborne.

From its inception, the aircraft that would transport the government's highest official has been a series of specially re-engineered and upgraded airplane. Throughout the years, the designs for each have varied, oftentimes reflecting the time period they were in service for.