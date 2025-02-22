Does Air Force One Fly With Fighter Jets?

The president of the United States is afforded all kinds of perks as partial payment for one of government's most stressful and important jobs. For instance, there's Secret Service protection, even when no longer in the position; a sizable salary; and pretty sweet modes of transportation. Easily the most iconic is the presidential plane, actually two different Boeing 747-200Bs often referred to by their shared call sign, Air Force One.

Air Force One can stay in the air for some time, and during its time in flight, it can sometimes be spotted accompanied by fighter jets in the name of security. Planes such as General Dynamics' F-16 Flying Falcon or Lockheed Martin's F-22 Raptor will fly alongside Air Force One as escorts. These incredibly fast stealth fighters — both capable of reaching Mach 2 – act as an added layer of protection for the president and others aboard Air Force One. The F-16 and F-22 alike carry robust arsenals containing cannons, missiles, air-to-surface weaponry, and more, protecting the commander-in-chief from potential airborne and ground threats.

Just because it takes to the skies alongside fighter jets doesn't Air Force One itself isn't equipped for emergencies. It has a host of defensive measures to rely on should something go awry.

