Costco Coupon Book: 5 Electronics You Can Save Money On In March 2026
Costco's membership base continues to grow, to the surprise of virtually no one who grocery shops or pays the bills for their household. The list of things that will likely be more expensive this year than in 2025 is extensive: health insurance, groceries, utilities, and more, all things that we require in our daily lives. Many consumers are looking for ways to save, and one popular stop is Costco. The warehouse store's membership in the first quarter of 2026 was up by more than 5% year-on-year, and the company has more than 145 million cardholders.
Costco is more than just tires, bulk toilet paper, and unexpected purchases like an inflatable kayak or an entire wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano. Every month, the store offers members a coupon book of members-only deals. These deals, which are often available both online and in-store, don't actually require physical coupons. Costco reveals the upcoming discounts through monthly coupon books, and the deals are applied when you check out. The deals include a variety of products, from home goods to furniture to food items and electronics. Here are five of the best deals on electronics in the upcoming March Costco coupon book.
Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop
If you're in the market for a new gaming computer, in March Costco will offer the Lenovo Legion 5i 16-inch Gaming Laptop for $1,299.99, a $200 savings over its typical warehouse price. There is a limit of two per buyer, and this laptop has a 90-day return policy and a two-year warranty. It has 32 GB of RAM, a 1 TB SSD, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 8 GB graphics card, and an Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX.
While Lenovos are well-rated for gaming, Costco buyers give this laptop mixed reviews. Several call it a mid-range gaming laptop that is a good value and performs well. Many say that it's quiet and doesn't run as hot as other machines, and has good battery life. On the other hand, some users reported issues staying connected to the Wi-Fi, although not every reviewer has had similar problems. One reviewer stated that they've had two of these laptops and both suddenly stopped working, and a few users noted that the machine did not perform at peak levels until they completed all of the Windows updates, which did not run automatically. At the time of writing, the Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop has an overall rating of 3.7 out of 5 stars.
Shark PowerDetect 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop
If you've been on the fence about purchasing a robot vacuum, you'll be able to pick up this Shark 2-in-1 vacuum and mop for $479.99 in March, which is a whopping $120 off. These types of robot vacuums are designed to vacuum and mop simultaneously. This model has a base that self-empties and also self-refills the robot's onboard water tank with clean water, so you shouldn't have to touch the base for at least 30 days.
This model also has what Shark calls "Neverstuck Technology," which detects obstacles and edges that may cause the robot to get snagged or stuck and lifts it up to avoid them. It also has a 360-degree Lidar system and additional sensors that help it avoid potential pitfalls and detect what type of floor it's on to optimize cleaning. As a member exclusive, buyers who pick up this vacuum at Costco also receive extra antimicrobial mopping pads and filters. Users mostly give this Shark positive reviews, reflecting Shark's stature as one of the better robot mop and vacuum brands operating. Reviews note that it maps well and thoroughly cleans the floors. Some reviewers experienced connectivity issues and poor cleaning, with pet hair and mopping streaks left behind.
Oral-B iO All-in-One Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
It may not be as exciting as a new laptop or tablet, but an electric toothbrush may help you earn a gold star from your hygienist at your next dentist visit. In March, Costco will offer $50 off a $169.99 two-pack of the Oral-B iO Series 5 electric toothbrush. The brushes come in black and white, and buyers also get four brush heads, two charging stations, and two travel cases (though we don't recommend trying to fly with your electric toothbrush).
This Oral-B electric toothbrush offers five cleaning settings, including a daily clean setting and a sensitive setting, and pressure sensors that help users determine if they're applying too much or not enough pressure. There's a built-in two-minute timer, a smart display, and Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to connect to an app that will help ensure you're brushing thoroughly.
These brushes have a lithium-ion battery that users say will last several days between charges. Some reviewers did experience issues with the messy and allegedly mold-prone design of the toothbrush, while others had problems with the chargers. A few even noted that their brushes failed after only a few months of use. Despite these issues, the Oral-B has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Costco's website at the time of writing.
TCL Q77K smart TV
If you didn't buy a new TV for the Super Bowl or on Black Friday and you're on the lookout for a good deal, this 75-inch TCL Q77K Series QLED Smart TV will be on sale at Costco for $499.99 in March. When you purchase this TV from Costco, you'll receive a five-year warranty with the included Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan and free technical support. TCL is known as a cost-effective option that doesn't sacrifice greatly on quality, and this Quantum Dot model fares well with Costco reviewers, with a 4.1-star average rating.
One reviewer claimed that this particular TCL felt like a premium TV, just without the associated price tag. It gets high marks for its picture quality and price, though several reviewers experienced issues with the TV arriving damaged upon delivery. Reviews were mixed about the Google OS, however. Some users experienced problems such as intermittent freezes, while others were displeased by the lack of cable streaming apps. Conversely, many reviews also found the interface to be user-friendly, intuitive, and easy to set up.
Bissell PowerClean FurGuard cordless vacuum
This highly-rated Bissell cordless vacuum will be $50 off in March, for a final price of $169.99. Designed specifically for pet-owning homes, this stick vacuum weighs only a little over 7 pounds and stands on its own, so you can park it easily mid-job. It has a headlight to help when cleaning dark spaces, and Bissell claims that the self-cleaning brush can clean up to 16 inches of hair without wrapping around the brush. It comes with two batteries that together offer up to 100 minutes of run time.
Included in the box are a crevice tool, Bissell's FurFinder tool, a second battery, and a wall mount. This vacuum has a bagless design and also includes a HEPA filter. Reviewers find that it works very well on pet hair and hard floors, and appreciate the low price compared to other stick vacuums. In fact, we named it one of the best alternatives to a Dyson. That said, it's not perfect. Some users did find that it doesn't work as well on carpet, and others found that some of the plastic clips that support the canister break very easily.