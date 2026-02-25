Costco Coupon Book: 5 Electronics You Can Save Money On In March 2026

Costco's membership base continues to grow, to the surprise of virtually no one who grocery shops or pays the bills for their household. The list of things that will likely be more expensive this year than in 2025 is extensive: health insurance, groceries, utilities, and more, all things that we require in our daily lives. Many consumers are looking for ways to save, and one popular stop is Costco. The warehouse store's membership in the first quarter of 2026 was up by more than 5% year-on-year, and the company has more than 145 million cardholders.

Costco is more than just tires, bulk toilet paper, and unexpected purchases like an inflatable kayak or an entire wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano. Every month, the store offers members a coupon book of members-only deals. These deals, which are often available both online and in-store, don't actually require physical coupons. Costco reveals the upcoming discounts through monthly coupon books, and the deals are applied when you check out. The deals include a variety of products, from home goods to furniture to food items and electronics. Here are five of the best deals on electronics in the upcoming March Costco coupon book.