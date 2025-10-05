You May Want To Avoid Bringing Your Electric Toothbrush Through TSA (Here's Why)

Toothbrushes might not seem like obvious hazards, but they should be treated with the same kind of caution as laptops or smartphones when boarding an airplane. That means stowing it in the overhead bin or under a seat so flight crews can quickly recognize signs of overheating (smoke, for one, as well as extreme heat or swelling) and respond accordingly when a device's battery erupts.

If the lithium-ion-powered device happened to overheat — or worse — while in your checked bag, there would be no way to know while in the air. This is a much greater threat than it would be in your carry-on, where at least the flight crew can keep an eye on things.

Power banks and laptops have been the most common to catch fire in recent years, but anything with a lithium power source carries at least some risk. While passengers are technically still allowed to put battery-powered toothbrushes in their checked luggage, they have to be completely powered off and packed away to prevent unintentional activation or damage. It may be better to just keep it accessible in your carry-on.