The OBD acronym stands for on-board diagnostics, a system built into modern vehicles that monitors the performance of the engine and other critical components. An OBD system records diagnostic trouble codes whenever a fault or irregularity is detected, which can then be accessed through the vehicle's OBD port. Since this system is able to monitor the inner workings of a vehicle, it can be indispensable for DIY mechanics wanting to solve problems.

However, as with most other things these days, the consumer market offers an abundance of choice, and it can often be difficult to know what's what. Some cheaper OBD devices have basic functionality, meaning that they will usually only work with generic codes. More advanced, professional-grade scanners can penetrate more deeply into the car's software and read OE-specific codes or scan individual modules. There are also many Bluetooth and Wi-Fi scanners that can pair with your phone to provide real-time monitoring or driving analytics.

This is just the tip of the OBD iceberg, and there are many other, specific scanners that will work with select cars or will only diagnose specific systems. In a world so jam-packed with options, specifics, and engineering jargon, which scanner to consider seems to be a difficult question to answer. Here are five of the best OBD-II scanners for DIY mechanics, what each of them does best, and why you should consider them for your garage. You can learn about how we chose these OBD-II scanners in the methodology section at the end of the article.