Five Of The Best OBD-II Scanners For DIY Mechanics
The OBD acronym stands for on-board diagnostics, a system built into modern vehicles that monitors the performance of the engine and other critical components. An OBD system records diagnostic trouble codes whenever a fault or irregularity is detected, which can then be accessed through the vehicle's OBD port. Since this system is able to monitor the inner workings of a vehicle, it can be indispensable for DIY mechanics wanting to solve problems.
However, as with most other things these days, the consumer market offers an abundance of choice, and it can often be difficult to know what's what. Some cheaper OBD devices have basic functionality, meaning that they will usually only work with generic codes. More advanced, professional-grade scanners can penetrate more deeply into the car's software and read OE-specific codes or scan individual modules. There are also many Bluetooth and Wi-Fi scanners that can pair with your phone to provide real-time monitoring or driving analytics.
This is just the tip of the OBD iceberg, and there are many other, specific scanners that will work with select cars or will only diagnose specific systems. In a world so jam-packed with options, specifics, and engineering jargon, which scanner to consider seems to be a difficult question to answer. Here are five of the best OBD-II scanners for DIY mechanics, what each of them does best, and why you should consider them for your garage. You can learn about how we chose these OBD-II scanners in the methodology section at the end of the article.
Motopower MP69033
According to AutoExpress, the Motopower MP69033 is a great value because it is affordable and easy to use. The Drive also ranks it as the best value option overall, citing its ease of use, affordability, and large backlit display. While it may be an enticing option for basic codes, this scanner is more on the entry-level side, meaning that it will not be able to read ABS or transmission codes.
This scanner can store codes, show engine emissions readiness status, display live engine data, and support six languages. As per the Motopower product page, it's widely compatible with most OBD-II-compliant vehicles, including 1996 and newer U.S. car models, 2000 and newer European cars, and many Asian vehicles. It also works with domestic light trucks and SUVs that use standard OBD-II or CAN systems. Since OBD-II has replaced OBD I in motorcycles, the Motopower can also be used with them, but it's possible you'll have to use a separate adapter to do so.
However, buyers should always confirm compatibility with their specific vehicle before making a purchase. The Motopower MP69033 is currently priced at $18.99 on Amazon and ranks as the third best-selling OBD scanner on the site. With almost 50,000 reviews, its overall rating is 4.6 stars out of five.
Ancel BD310
The main goal of this article is to find OBD-II scanners that are widely recognized as being some of the best on the market for DIY mechanics. Out of all of the major picks, few have been as widely recommended as the Ancel BD310. Car and Driver and AutoWeek named it the best OBD-II for DIY use, Road and Track recommended it for its connectivity and its app, and CNET named it the best hybrid OBD-II scanner out there.
The Ancel can be used both through Bluetooth and with a cord; its user interface is considered one of its best aspects, and it has a clear, easy-to-read display. When you buy it, you get free access to its app, which seems to be well-designed and easy to use. It is a simple, handheld scanner that can read and clear engine codes, display live data, and display trip computer features such as average speed, fuel use, and travel time.
You can also mount it on your car's vents for hands-free use. If you hop over to Amazon, the Ancel BD310 has a list price of $79.99 and enjoys a rating of 4.4 out of five stars, based on 1,400+ reviews. The Amazon listing also notes that the Ancel has a library of 10,000+ stored trouble codes, no subscription fees, and free lifetime updates. In our "can a check engine light go away on its own" article, we also recommended its Amazon best-selling sibling, the Ancel AD310, for similar reasons.
Innova 5610
The Innova 5610 OBD-II scanner is recognized as one of the best overall DIY scan tools you can buy. Car and Driver named it the best scanner for diagnostic use, Road and Track recommended it for its advanced diagnostics capabilities, and TheThrottleHolic, CNET, and The Drive named it the best overall OBD-II scanner. The Innova is several times more expensive than the other scanners on this list, but all of the publications we mentioned agree that it, at least partly, redeems itself because it can scan more deeply than most other scanners.
The Innova can also scan the transmission, the ABS, the battery, and the alternator. According to CNET, the Innova "can decipher virtually every diagnostic trouble code, or DTC, that a car can generate. It can scan virtually every individual control module in the car." This gives you the ability to read a wide range of manufacturer-level (OE) trouble codes, something associated only with high-end and manufacturer-specific scanners.
If you go to Amazon and look at the Innova 5610 listing, you'll see that it retails for $349.99. The Innova is rated 4.4 stars out of five, with more than 3,000 listed reviews in total. When we compared cheap diagnostic tools with more expensive ones, we found that inexpensive scanners can read basic codes well, but pricier ones offer advanced diagnostics and thus are worth it for serious DIYers and professionals.
BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro
If you like the idea of using your OBD-II scanner wirelessly, the BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro might be right up your alley. Car and Driver, Tom's Guide, and CNET all praised it for its superior Bluetooth connectivity. Road and Track named it the best wireless OBD-II scanner, and The Drive called it the best smartphone OBD-II scanner. So, what makes it such a good Bluetooth OBD-II scanner?
Most of these publications say the device is paired with a really good, easy-to-use app with a clean interface and U.S.-based support. It is also continuously updated, has easy code storage functions, and requires no additional subscription fees. Road and Track specifically noted the in-depth diagnostics as being one of its best features. This means that the BlueDriver can read OE-specific codes, offer repair suggestions based on Identifix data, and log live data in real time.
Over on Amazon, the BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro is priced at $119.95, which makes it a mid-range offering among the other options listed here. What's also quite impressive is a 4.5-star rating based on more than 60,000 listed reviews. All of this enabled the BlueDriver scanner to become the second-best-selling Amazon OBD-II scanner. Even so, it is one of the few weird Bluetooth gadgets you probably didn't know existed, but you sure do now.
Foxwell NT301
The Foxwell NT301 is often viewed as one of the most well-thought-out DIY-friendly OBD-II scanners on the market. Car and Driver praised it for its clear screen. TheThrottleHolic named it the most DIY-friendly OBD scanner. The Foxwell is also FastCar's best-buy option because it ticks more boxes than most of its competitors. It's capable of deep diagnostics; specifically, it can perform EVAP leak tests and O2 monitor tests.
The interface employs an easy-to-follow step-by-step logic, making the Foxwell very easy to use. This scanner is also praised for its tactile buttons, a full-color display, and a well-protected exterior casing. It can record and display live data, it can turn it into easy-to-digest graphs, and it can monitor the car's emissions systems in real time. Reviewers have also highlighted that the Foxwell boots almost instantly, provides clear live data readings, and allows users to turn off annoying beeping that can often be associated with OBD-II scanners.
On Amazon, the Foxwell NT301 has an impressive 4.5-star rating based on almost 30,000 reviews and retails for $69.99. If you are not fully familiar with how to use a code reader to diagnose your car, easy-to-use OBD-II scanners with clear displays and step-by-step guides, like the Foxwell, are a good place to start.
How we put together our list
While scouring the internet to find the very best DIY-friendly OBD-II scanners, we tried to gather as much information as we could before writing. We went through "best of" lists by Car and Driver, Road and Track, The Drive, Tom's Guide, TheThrottleHolic, CNET, AutoExpress, AutoWeek, and FastCar. We also reviewed dozens of Amazon listings, checked customer reviews, product sites, YouTube reviews, overall customer satisfaction, and product ratings.
We dived deeper into what each of these OBD-II scanners offers as a complete package, their strengths and potential weaknesses, and what makes them so coveted by the publications that recommended them. We tried our best to dig through marketing mumbo jumbo to focus only on specific, verifiable technical specifications that can be tested.
Overall, we all own cars with different software architectures, ECUs, and, sadly, problems. This means that if you are interested in buying any of these, always make sure the scanner is compatible with your car. Also, this does not mean that these are the only good scanners available; it simply means that these are, according to a broad online car community, some of the best DIY-friendly scanners.