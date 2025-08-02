When Did OBD-II Replace OBD-I In Motorcycles? (And How To Tell Which You Have)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever connected a standard OBD-II scanner to your motorcycle only to find it doesn't work as expected, you're not alone. Unlike cars, which were required to adopt the OBD-II standard way back in 1996, motorcycles were left out of the rulebook. In fact, most motorcycles — even modern ones — still rely on manufacturer-specific diagnostic systems, instead of a universal OBD-II setup. That means no plug-and-play simplicity, at least not without a little help.

OBD-II, short for On-Board Diagnostics version 2, was originally created to help regulate emissions and make diagnostics easier across all car brands. It offered a standard way for mechanics to read engine trouble codes and analyze real-time data.

Motorcycles, however, were exempt from that requirement. While OBD-II became a legal must-have for cars in the U.S., bikes continued using their own in-house protocols. Some brands leaned into the technology early, especially European ones, but even today, OBD-II isn't universally used on two-wheelers.