5 1980s Motorcycles That Are Worth A Fortune Today

Every decade has its iconic motorcycles, and many of those bikes rise in value over the following decades as collectors clamor for the cleanest and lowest-mileage examples. Sometimes, the most sought-after motorcycles are simply the fastest of their era; in other instances, it's their rarity or backstory that makes them so desirable. The 1980s certainly had a plethora of lightning-fast bikes, but many still remain relatively affordable for collectors today.

However, not all '80s legends remain so attainable, as a few have appreciated in value to be far beyond the reach of the average enthusiast. In some cases, they can sell for more than a brand-new superbike. These five high-value classics can all sell for $20,000 or more, making them among the most valuable motorcycles of the decade and worth a fortune compared to most other bikes of their ilk. Some were way ahead of their time, while others proved their mettle in competition, but they're all united by the fact that collectors will need a fat wallet if they want to own one.