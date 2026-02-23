4 Things You Didn't Know HDMI Ports Can Do

If you bought a mid-range or premium 4K TV in the last few years, there's a good chance your HDMI ports can do far more than just display a picture. Modern TVs are packed with hidden features designed to improve gaming, sports, and movie watching, but many of them are tucked away in settings menus or only work when the right HDMI options are enabled. And if you don't know about them, that means there's functionality that you've already paid for that you're not benefiting from. Your HDMI ports can not only increase your TV's image quality, but also provide smoother motion and cinema-quality sound.

HDMI cables play a role, too. If you've enabled everything and you're still not getting the performance you want, it's worth checking your cables. Most TVs don't come with cables in the box, and old ones can limit fancier features. If your cable is older than your television, look at upgrading it to one labeled "Premium High Speed" for standard 4K setups, or "Ultra High Speed" if you're using newer features like 4K at 120Hz, advanced HDR, or next-gen gaming consoles.

When putting together this list of HDMI features, we've focused on TVs, but many of them also apply to computers, game consoles, and streaming devices. HDMI ports on PCs, for example, can deliver higher refresh rates, HDR, and surround sound in the same way as your television, as long as the port, cable, and display all support the same features.