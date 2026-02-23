4 Makita Tools You Didn't Realize Could Do More Than One Job
The term multi-tool probably brings to mind something like MacGyver used to carry: a red Victorinox Swiss Army Knife or a full-size multi-tool with wire cutters, screwdrivers, pliers, and more. They're useful for small jobs, and you'd be forgiven for thinking that larger tools are intended for one specific use. A nail gun fires nails, and a drywall cut-out tool can put holes in your drywall, right? Well, there's sometimes more. While some power tools are designed for very specific uses, others are more versatile and offer applications you may not have considered.
Makita is one of the major tool brands, easily recognizable by its bright blue color scheme and sold at hardware stores across the U.S., including Home Depot. It offers an array of power tools, with an extensive cordless collection, many of which run on the same 18-volt lithium-ion battery. This interchangeable system makes it easy to build a tailored collection for your needs, but you also don't want to invest in a new tool if you already have one that could work. You may not realize that many Makita power tools offer versatility beyond the obvious job. So, before you hit up the store for a new tool, double-check what's already in your collection. You may already have exactly what you need; you just didn't know it.
1. 18V LXT Brushless Cordless High Speed Blower/Inflator
The name of this compact blower suggests it's for multiple users, but some may not have realized when they purchased it that it's more than a blower. It's designed for cleaning work sites — removing sawdust after woodworking and clearing dirt, leaves, and other debris from your workshop floors. But it has other uses as well, some more obvious than others. You can use the blowing feature for outdoor maintenance, such as clearing debris from your sidewalks and patio furniture, and removing twigs and leaves from the tracks of sliding doors or windows. A filter on the blower intake helps reduce dust blown through the blower.
A less obvious use is drying your car after giving it a hand wash in your driveway. This blower offers four speeds for a variety of uses and provides up to 55 minutes of run time. This tool also works as an inflator, so you can use it to inflate an air mattress or camping mattress, or even inner tubes for summer fun.
2. 18V LXT LED Lantern
While not a power tool, this LED lantern can certainly be considered a versatile tool to have at home, on a worksite, or on your next camping trip, and it's compatible with the same 18-volt battery used for many other Makita tools. This lantern offers four LED modes and 360 degrees of lighting, up to 310 lumens. It can also serve as a flashlight or strobe, and it offers three lighting modes: daylight white, neutral white, and warm white.
As those old infomercials used to say, just wait, there's more! This lantern also works as an FM radio and a Bluetooth speaker. You can connect your mobile device to the lantern to listen to some tunes or your favorite podcast while you're working or camping. The LCD digital display is handy for both, with nine preset numbers for your favorite stations. Finally, this handy lantern also has a built-in USB port for charging your devices.
3. 18V LXT Lithium‑Ion Cordless Multi‑Surface Scanner
If you already have this tool in your workshop or toolkit, you may primarily use it as a stud finder, which is an electronic device that you run over the wall to locate the two by four boards that are behind your wall, often so you can hang heavy objects like televisions or install shelving. This multi-surface scanner will do that, and more.
This Makita tool can also help you locate other objects in a range of materials, including concrete (both wet and dry), wood, drywall, and hollow block. It can detect metal, wood, plastic, and shielded electrical wire, allowing you to cut or drill into almost any surface safely. Not only can you detect studs, but you can also find live wires, metal or plastic pipes, and other things that you definitely don't want to hit when you cut into your walls. This scanner will locate objects even in thick walls, scanning seven inches deep. It also has a multi-detection mode that lets you scan up to three parallel surface positions, letting you detect objects that run diagonally rather than in a straight line.
4. 40V max XGT Brushless Cordless StarlockMax Oscillating Multi‑Tool
We know the word "multi-tool" is literally in the name of this tool, but some still may not use this Oscillating Tool to its full potential. It can be used not only for cutting and sanding, but also for scraping, tile replacement, and even grout removal, a tough job that any bathroom DIYer abhors.
The StarlockMax Oscillating Multi‑Tool lets users adjust speed with a dial and features anti-vibration technology to improve comfort. According to Makita, it's an ideal choice for wood flooring, tile, plaster, sheetrock, wood, PVC, and other applications. It can be used for installing wood floors, plumbing work, cutting drywall, and removing caulk. With the right accessories, you can even use it to remove paint, tile adhesive, and linoleum — stubborn jobs that often require a lot of elbow grease. It has a built-in LED light for working in tight or poorly lit spaces and is compatible with StarlockMax, StarlockPlus, and Starlock accessories.