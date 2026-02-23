4 Makita Tools You Didn't Realize Could Do More Than One Job

The term multi-tool probably brings to mind something like MacGyver used to carry: a red Victorinox Swiss Army Knife or a full-size multi-tool with wire cutters, screwdrivers, pliers, and more. They're useful for small jobs, and you'd be forgiven for thinking that larger tools are intended for one specific use. A nail gun fires nails, and a drywall cut-out tool can put holes in your drywall, right? Well, there's sometimes more. While some power tools are designed for very specific uses, others are more versatile and offer applications you may not have considered.

Makita is one of the major tool brands, easily recognizable by its bright blue color scheme and sold at hardware stores across the U.S., including Home Depot. It offers an array of power tools, with an extensive cordless collection, many of which run on the same 18-volt lithium-ion battery. This interchangeable system makes it easy to build a tailored collection for your needs, but you also don't want to invest in a new tool if you already have one that could work. You may not realize that many Makita power tools offer versatility beyond the obvious job. So, before you hit up the store for a new tool, double-check what's already in your collection. You may already have exactly what you need; you just didn't know it.