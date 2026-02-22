4 Of The Worst Places To Store A Ryobi Battery

Lithium-ion battery tech has become one of the primary modes of power for tools and yard gear. So much so, that all of the major power tool manufacturers now feature entire lines of devices powered by the rechargeable batteries. Of course, Ryobi does too. Given the brand's popularity in the consumer tool market, we'd wager that many in the DIY sector have more than one lithium-ion powered Ryobi device tucked away in their garage or storage unit.

That means that they likely also have more than one lithium-ion battery primed and at the ready when it's time to get to work. In and of itself, that can be a potentially troubling prospect, because even as widely utilized as lithium-ion batteries have become over the past couple of decades, they've proven a sometimes volatile piece of tech, and have even been known to burst into flames when damaged or subjected to certain conditions.

Given the potential dangers, there are mistakes aplenty owners might make with lithium-ion batteries. To that end, it has become increasingly important that owners of devices which are powered by lithium-ion tech take particular care concerning the how's and where's of storing these power packs between uses. And yes, there are certain places that you should never even consider storing your lithium-ion battery pack. So here's a little primer on where not to keep your Ryobi lithium-ion batteries when they're not in use.