Can The 'Freezer Trick' Really Revive Your Power Tool Batteries?

For DIYers and pros alike, upgrading from corded to cordless power tools means more freedom, less hassle, and little maintenance. But as convenient as these power tools are, they use lithium-ion batteries, which, like other tech, have a limited lifespan. Typically, the average lifespan of lithium-ion power tool batteries is roughly two to three years (or 300 to 2500 charge cycles). After that, they'll start experiencing common problems affecting power tool batteries, like overheating and reduced performance. Even worse, they may lose their ability to hold a charge or stop working altogether.

When this happens, if you're of the refurbish-or-rebuild school of thought, you might be tempted to revive the batteries using the "freezer trick". After all, why should you shell out hundreds of dollars for a new pack when some users suggest that you can bring a dead battery back to life by placing it in a freezer bag and leaving it in the freezer overnight? But does this common tidbit of advice actually work?

This hack originated with old nickel-cadmium (NiCd) batteries, which lose juice fast. People believed that putting a battery pack in the freezer would slow down the chemical reactions within its cells and make a battery last longer. There was some truth in this for these old-style batteries, but it was never going to revive a dead battery, and it certainly isn't true for modern-day batteries, which are made differently. Not only is the freezer trick risky, but it won't revive your battery either. Experts warn against exposing power tool batteries to freezing temperatures, as cold weather can impact the chemicals within the batteries, reducing your pack's performance.