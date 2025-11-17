Can You Refurbish Or Rebuild Hart Power Tool Batteries?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While corded power tools haven't necessarily disappeared completely from the marketplace, battery power is the predominant power source in the current era. The majority of tool brands have made the switch, with even smaller budget brands taking it on. This is evidenced by Walmart's exclusive label, and one of the tool brands you may not know is owned by a Chinese company, Hart. It utilizes lithium-ion batteries for its assortment of blue and white tools. Like any other battery brand, Hart's batteries are prone to weakness and failure over time with use, but is there anything you can do once such batteries are on their last legs?

When it comes to refurbishing or rebuilding Hart tools, it's theoretically possible, but such practices are strongly advised against. Lithium-ion batteries aren't intended to be opened up and serviced. In fact, Hart itself urges those with run-down, malfunctioning batteries not to tamper with them. The chemicals within are extremely volatile, and when exposed to the elements, they can become serious hazards. Flammability and even small explosions are likely in a phenomenon known as thermal runaway, which can kick off with even the smallest puncture to a lithium-ion pouch.

Given the danger, opening up and tinkering with a Hart battery to get it working again is out of the question. Thus, to get your Hart batteries powered up, other routes can be explored.