3 Of The Best Years For A Used Subaru BRZ (And 2 To Avoid)

The Subaru BRZ and its sister cars, the Toyota GR86 (previously the GT86) and Scion FR-S, are some of the best budget-conscious enthusiast cars on today's market. The BRZ has been in continuous production since the 2013 model year, offering a diverse array of trims, options, and faces across two generations to make up for it. These are easily-modified, fun little sports cars, perfect for first-time owners and dedicated racers alike. There are even motorsports series dedicated to 86-platform cars. Which raises the question — of all these model years and with all this heritage, which is the best and which is the worst?

We'll take two main factors into account with this ranking: generational and incremental differences. The Subaru BRZ spans two distinct generations, with the second-gen released in 2022. The first-gen, meanwhile, had a mid-cycle refresh in 2017, with a bevy of new features to boot, effectively making it a gen 1.5, of sorts. Each of these distinct eras in the BRZ's history will be considered, with the best model year of each selected based on a diverse array of factors.

Overall, however, these cars are going to offer you a similar experience: a clubman driving feel on a budget. That isn't going to change between model years, really; a 2026 model provides a basic, naturally-aspirated boxer engine mated to a six-speed manual powering the rear wheels, the same as the 2013 model. But there are certain years to pay attention to, for better or worse. From reliability problems to exclusive trims, let's dive in and explore the best and worst years for the Subaru BRZ.