5 Costco Products For Your Garage You Should Probably Avoid Buying

Over the past few decades, Costco has become one of the preeminent names in the membership-based, big-box wholesale arena. And if the outfit's current status among the consumer ranks continues to hold, it will likely continue to provide its loyal membership base with some legit bang for their proverbial buck for many years to come. The wholesaler now even offers those members an elevated membership tier called Costco Direct for those looking to buy big-ticket items.

As far as big-ticket items go, Costco has come a long way since its early days in the 1980s, and now offers its members considerably more products than just the consumables and homewares that initially stocked its shelves. Indeed, the wholesaler now carries a full line of desirable electronics, clothing, appliances, and sporting gear, as well as a range of items designed to help you out in the home garage.

Purely in terms of price point, most of those garage items will prove enticing to Costco members in need. But those in the Costco club would be wise to do a little research before adding just any old item to their cart, as some of those garage-focused products have been found lacking by folks who have already purchased them. Here are a few items from Costco's list of garage-ready offerings that you should probably avoid bringing into your own.