5 Niche Tools For The Garage (And What They're Used For)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Creating the perfect garage workspace is a combination of multiple factors that require a long process of cleaning, organizing, and maintaining. Once you have tossed out a lot of junk – like old batteries, leftover paint, and defective power tools — the next step is investing in things like budget-friendly garage staples. This can include items like extension cords, garbage bags, LED bulbs, or even WD-40. However, once you've already established that you have all the standard tools in place, you may want to explore adding more niche tools that can make your workflow more efficient.
As with all garage tools, how useful they can be to the average person will depend on what kind of projects you tend to work on. For example, do you usually work with cars, HVAC, electronics, or things that require bolts? Afterward, you can observe the problems you tend to encounter on a typical day.
To give some ideas of what you may need, we've rounded up some interesting options to consider, which take into account the unique needs of specific project workflows. We also listed some products that have features that set them apart from similar items in their category, and took note of tools that can fulfill more than one purpose for hobbyists. We balanced both positive and negative user reviews from Amazon, as well as hands-on professional testing from reputable YouTube creators. We also discuss more about why we chose them at the end of the article with more detail.
Magnetic pickup and flexible retrieval tool set
People who work in tight spaces, such as automotive engine bays or HVAC units, will get the most benefit from investing in a magnetic pick tool. The average DIYer may also benefit if they happen to lose nuts, bolts, and nails in hard-to-reach places. On Amazon, one popular magnetic pickup tool is the Koopool Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool Set, which holds an average rating of 4.7 stars from more than 3,300 users. Depending on the color, which ranges from pink and blue to camo, the sets retail between $33.99 and $35.99.
Out of the box, it has multiple pickup tools for retrieving items from odd spaces. To start with, it has a strong magnet capable of holding up to 5 pounds with a telescoping handle that can extend more than 34 inches. In addition, it comes with a portable tool bag, flashlight, and two inspection mirrors (square and round).
That said, if you tend to work with heavier tools, the $7.99 HARDK Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool can carry up to 20 pounds. An Amazon's Choice product, this heavy-duty pickup tool has been rated around 4.5 stars by more than 4,500 people. But take note, it does have a slightly shorter extension range at 31 inches and doesn't have the added extra tools.
Digital torque angle gauge
While most people can get away with a typical torque angle gauge, the key advantage of having a digital torque gauge is being able to get a more precise fastening, which can prevent potential long-term problems. With this, something like the Gearwrench Flex Head Electronic Torque Wrench With Angle might have a home in your garage.
All models use oil- and solvent-resistant housing and an LCD display. It's a 72-tooth with a 5-degree swing arc and three function modes (peak torque, angle, and peak angle). Additionally, these digital torque wrenches have target alerts (vibration, beeping, and flashing screen) when the specified torque is met. The Gearwrench Flex Head Electronic Torque Wrenches are available in two models: 1/2 and 3/8 inches. Priced at $299, the 1/2-inch model is about $60 more than its counterpart without the flexible head. On the other hand, the 3/8-inch model retails for $206 and is about $27 more than the non-angled version.
In Shop Tool Reviews video, they praised its overall performance, audible sound, haptic feedback, and visual cues. Although they did caution that it needs regular inspections so it's properly calibrated. Collectively, the Gearwrench Electronic Torque Wrenches, which include both flat and angled models, have generated an average rating of 4.3 stars from more than 2,700 Amazon customers. But take note that this rating isn't specific to the angle gauge model. At the time of writing, 83% of users have given it at least four stars, and only 8% of users rated it one star.
Soldering iron with temperature control
For people who work with wires and electronic components, soldering irons are one of the most necessary tools in your arsenal. With so many soldering iron options, you can opt for models with different temperature capacities, self-igniting features, and hot air mechanisms. In some cases, such as with electronics assembly or jewelry repair, it's necessary to invest in one that lets you work within specific temperature ranges.
In the past, we've mentioned the YIHUA 939D+ digital soldering station as one of the best soldering irons out there, especially for beginners. But if you want something with a wider temperature range, the YIHUA 926 III 60W Digital Display Soldering Iron Station Kit is another highly rated option from the brand. With a temperature range of 194 to 896 degrees Fahrenheit, it comes with a digital display calibration, the option to switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit, and sleep mode. In a hands-on YouTube review, creator Fer's Reviews praised its capacity as a comprehensive soldering companion due to its space-saving design, fast heating, and adjustable temperature.
Retailing for under $50, the kit is the number one selling product under Amazon's soldering stations category. Out of the box, it has six soldering tips, ESD-safe tweezers, a solder sucker, and 35 grams of lead-free solder wire, plus a slew of other accessories. Weighing just 1.77 pounds, it measures 7.3 inches by 4.5 inches by 2.8 inches, which makes it quite compact and easy to put away when not in use.
Battery load tester
Has your car battery ever behaved oddly, such as appearing to have good voltage but is still unable to handle the load of starting up? To help you diagnose it, a battery tester is a niche tool that could work for you. Among the best battery load testers, the TOPDON Battery Tester is one of the most highly rated options, with an average rating of 4.7 stars from more than 5,000 Amazon customers. Also, 82% of buyers gave it a perfect rating, while only 2% have given it a single-star rating. In a comparison test with the relatively more expensive Midtronics model, Automotive Insight reveals that it's fast but could be off by up to 5%.
Apart from being compatible with all kinds of vehicles, like cars, trucks, motorbikes, RVs, and yachts, it's also capable of working with equipment like lawn mowers. According to TOPDON, this $59.99 12V battery load tester lets you check battery health through the State of Health (SOH) and State of Charge (SOC). Aside from load tests, you can also run multiple tests, like charging tests, voltage tests, cranking tests, resistance tests, and ripple analysis.
Alternatively, if you want something a little more affordable, the top-selling battery tester on Amazon is the $45.99 ANCEL BA101 Car Battery Tester. On Amazon, 3,900+ users have rated it a pretty good 4.5 stars on average. Apart from this, more than 75% of buyers gave it a perfect rating, while only 5% gave it a one-star rating.
Panel removal and trim tools
Whether it's using specially formulated car wash soap or investing in hydrophobic coating, maintaining matte finish car paints can be a pain. On top of this, it's important to avoid all the ways you can avoid damage while you're trying to maintain your car in other ways, such as when you need to do body or interior work. To do this, you can invest in something like the GOOACC 238-piece Trim Removal Tool. With prices starting at $32.99, the GOOACC Trim Removal Tool set an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 80,000 people.
As an Amazon Overall Pick product, this trim removal tool is available in six different colors and has almost everything you can ask for with 120 lips and 118 removers. For its car trim removal tools, you can expect 11 tools made of impact-resistant nylon, a 12-size hole kit, plus a plier head that has a 1-2-millimeter thickness. In the box, it includes everything from adhesive cable clips, reusable cable ties, sticker scrapers, and sponge cushions, which you can use for a ton of other garage projects.
You can also easily find things with its storage box, which measures 12.6 inches by 9.25 inches. For people who don't need the full set, the manufacturer also sells a $16.99 bundle that has five removers and 240 clips. And if you already have removers, you also have the option to get 240 bumper retainer clips for just under $200.
Methodology
To help you make your next niche tool purchase, we rounded up products that fulfill specific functions for different types of garage work. For example, we looked at tools that vehicle owners may appreciate, especially those recurring issues related to batteries, body repairs, and bolt attachment. Additionally, we also included tool options that can be used for other household concerns or more general projects, which even amateur DIYers can appreciate.
As for the tools we recommended, we referenced feedback from hands-on testing by reviewers on YouTube, who create content specifically on tools and have at least 6,000 subscribers. Apart from this, we only included products that also have at least 1,000 reviews from Amazon users, as well as those that have maintained an average rating of at least four stars.
To avoid any consistent or recurring issues, we also looked into including products that only have less than 10% of total users who have rated them one-star. When possible, we also noted whether they were noted as Amazon's Choice products, Overall Picks, or if they are top-selling items in their specific product category. In some cases, we shared what makes them different from similar items in the same category, which helps identify why they are considered niche. When possible, we also cited the expected price difference between them and more commonly used tools from the same manufacturer with a similar function. Lastly, we listed tools that span various budgets from around $8 to $300.