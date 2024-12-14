How To Clean And Maintain Matte Finish Car Paint
Matte paint finishes are as easy to care for as regular car paint. The difference is in the products used when washing or sealing the finish. When cleaning matte or satin paint, the trick is to avoid using products for glossy finishes. The reason is that conventional car cleaning products contain additives like waxes and silicone-based substances, which could produce ugly spotting and stains on the finish.
It may all sound cumbersome initially, but matte paint is more straightforward to care for and, when treated right, could be as durable and resistant to weathering as shiny clear coat paint. Unlike the latter, matte paint does not require periodic paint correction, waxing, or polishing, and it's all because satin finishes are immune to swirl marks, hairline scratches, and other imperfections.
When it comes to durability, matte paint has a layer of clear coat, but the protective coating differs from what paint shops use for glossy finishes. Matte paint uses a micro-rough clear coat to diffuse light and make the finish look flat or matte. Regardless, the myth surrounding matte paint's durability is unfounded. Moreover, the rough clear coat tends to last longer since matte paint requires no compounding or polishing that strips a layer of clear coat to restore a glossy surface.
How to wash matte finish car paint
The steps to washing matte paint are no different from cleaning a car with glossy paint. Utilizing the two-bucket handwashing method is still preferred over automatic car washes, which could do more harm than good. But instead of using ordinary car shampoo, matte paint requires a car wash soap formulated explicitly for matte finishes.
Products like the Chemical Guys Meticulous Matte Car Wash Soap or Dr.Beasley's Premium Matte Body Wash have pH-balanced formulas that contain no paraffins, waxes, silicones, or fillers, making them excellent for washing and cleaning matte paint. Dissolve the liquid cleaner in a bucket of clean water and wash the vehicle from top to bottom using a microfiber washcloth, wash mitt, or auto sponge.
Use a light back-and-forth motion to clean each body panel and avoid rubbing too hard on the surface to remove stubborn dirt or stains — we'll deal with that later. Rinse the entire vehicle with clean water to remove all soap, bubbles, or foam traces on the finish.
How to protect matte paint
Glossy and satin paint needs periodic waxing to maintain a like-new appearance. On the other hand, matte paint needs a layer of protection, too, but not wax. Instead, a matte-specific ceramic paint coating is required to seal the matte finish and protect it from dirt, stains, contaminants, and excessive UV exposure. Dr. Beasley's Matte Paint Coating is easy to use and offers year-round protection. It applies easily after rinsing the paint and leaves behind a hydrophobic coating to repel water and dirt, helping your car's matte finish look as good as new for longer.
The protection lasts up to a full year for daily driven vehicles, while garage queens can expect up to three years of hydrophobic protection with a single application. Squeeze a few drops of the product onto an applicator pad and gently apply over wet matte paint using small, circular motions. The surface should be damp before applying, preferably after rinsing the car. The final step is to remove the excess using a microfiber drying towel immediately after applying it.
How to remove stains and bird droppings from matte paint
Matte paint coating will help protect your car from dirt, asphalt, tar, bird droppings, and other contaminants, but if it has mild surface defects and stains that remain after washing, you'll need a few more matte-specific cleaning products in your arsenal.
Dr. Beasley's Matte Paint Cleanser is safe for all matte, satin, and glossy paint and can help remove contaminants, like baked-in bird droppings, dried insects, road tar, and tree sap, all without heavy scrubbing or elbow grease. Spray the product directly over the affected area, wait 10 to 15 seconds, and wipe it off with a clean microfiber towel.
Meanwhile, Dr. Beasley's Matte Final Finish is an excellent cleaner and protectant that works on matte paint, matte wraps, and matte paint protection films (PPF). It removes light contamination like fingerprints and water spots to maintain a like-new finish. It's also an ideal touch-up cleaner while on the go, helping remove fresh contaminants to prevent staining. Spray the product directly on the soiled area and wipe it off using a microfiber towel.