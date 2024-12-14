How To Clean And Maintain Matte Finish Car Paint

Matte paint finishes are as easy to care for as regular car paint. The difference is in the products used when washing or sealing the finish. When cleaning matte or satin paint, the trick is to avoid using products for glossy finishes. The reason is that conventional car cleaning products contain additives like waxes and silicone-based substances, which could produce ugly spotting and stains on the finish.

Advertisement

It may all sound cumbersome initially, but matte paint is more straightforward to care for and, when treated right, could be as durable and resistant to weathering as shiny clear coat paint. Unlike the latter, matte paint does not require periodic paint correction, waxing, or polishing, and it's all because satin finishes are immune to swirl marks, hairline scratches, and other imperfections.

When it comes to durability, matte paint has a layer of clear coat, but the protective coating differs from what paint shops use for glossy finishes. Matte paint uses a micro-rough clear coat to diffuse light and make the finish look flat or matte. Regardless, the myth surrounding matte paint's durability is unfounded. Moreover, the rough clear coat tends to last longer since matte paint requires no compounding or polishing that strips a layer of clear coat to restore a glossy surface.

Advertisement