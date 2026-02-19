5 Clever Makita Accessories You Can 3D Print At Home

If you're an avid Makita user, you're probably already aware that the tools manufacturer offers loads of must-have accessories and attachments to fit your every need. Tool accessories can include all kinds of things, from power tool attachments or components to mini organizers, and even some smaller hand tools. They can be as simple as something you need to make using your tools easier, or in some cases, something that totally overhauls what your device usually does.

What you might not know, though, is that you can make a substantial number of them yourself with just some filament and access to a 3D printer. Whether you have a set-up ready at home to dive into your own printer projects, or regularly hang around your local makerspace, you might be surprised by just how much you can pad out your collection with a few simple projects. And, with online 3D printing communities like Thingiverse or Printables, you don't have to worry about designing your own gear from scratch — unless you really want to, that is.

Some accessories users have come up with and shared the blueprints to show some real ingenuity. They do this by offering nifty storage solutions that help you make the most of your space, practical hacks for keeping easy-to-lose tool attachments nearby while you're working, and sometimes, by even overhauling what you use your Makita product for. In some cases, you'll need a few extra pieces to finish off your project, like screws, nuts, or bolts, but for the most part, you can let your 3D printer do the magic.