Building A Kit Car To Save Money? It May Cost You More Than You Think

We' all daydream sometimes, like when seeing an an iconic original Shelby AC Cobra on the auction block that sells for seven figures. In that moment you might think "I could build one of those. It's just a fiberglass shell and a big engine, how hard could it be?"

The Cobra is a very popular kit car, but a little research will reveal that building one isn't a frugal endeavor. True, you won't spend over a million dollars like you would on a real Cobra, but building a kit car in your garage isn't a task to be undertaken if you're working on a tight budget. That's true even if the initial investments on a kit and a chassis don't seem out of reach financially.

No one here at SlashGear is saying that you shouldn't build a kit car in your garage; it's a great way for any gearhead to put their wrenching skills to use and yields a rewarding final product. I've been witness to and participated in many kit car builds, and they can be quite a bit of fun. In most cases building a kit car will be cheaper than buying a running original antique or classic, but it's not an easy or inexpensive process even with the right tools and know-how.