7 Acura MDX Years To Steer Clear Of At All Costs, According To Drivers

Luxury can be decadent or disciplined, bespoke or bewildering, exclusive or extroverted. Acura has incorporated Honda values in its luxury and upmarket automobiles since 1986, including in the long-running MDX.

The Acura MDX debuted in 2001 as an SUV for a new century. It was futuristic but contemporary in a way that makes first-gen models fit in well on the road today. The MDX has evolved through four generations, and the nameplate is due for a mid-year facelift in 2027, signaling Honda's commitment to its stylish mid-sized stalwart.

The trial runs are over, the shakedowns complete, and owners, drivers, mechanics, and dilettantes have all made it known what they think of Acura and its MDX. Knowing which years of the MDX thrive and which barely survive is critical if you're trying to get behind the wheel of one. We checked in with pro publications, governmental databases, and the depths of message boards to sift out which Acura MDXs are best to steer clear of at all costs.