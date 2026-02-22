7 Acura MDX Years To Steer Clear Of At All Costs, According To Drivers
Luxury can be decadent or disciplined, bespoke or bewildering, exclusive or extroverted. Acura has incorporated Honda values in its luxury and upmarket automobiles since 1986, including in the long-running MDX.
The Acura MDX debuted in 2001 as an SUV for a new century. It was futuristic but contemporary in a way that makes first-gen models fit in well on the road today. The MDX has evolved through four generations, and the nameplate is due for a mid-year facelift in 2027, signaling Honda's commitment to its stylish mid-sized stalwart.
The trial runs are over, the shakedowns complete, and owners, drivers, mechanics, and dilettantes have all made it known what they think of Acura and its MDX. Knowing which years of the MDX thrive and which barely survive is critical if you're trying to get behind the wheel of one. We checked in with pro publications, governmental databases, and the depths of message boards to sift out which Acura MDXs are best to steer clear of at all costs.
2003
The first-generation Acura MDX debuted in 2001. As a rule of thumb, the first iteration of a complex machine will have teething problems. To be fair, these machines have been representing the MDX the longest. The first generation, built between 2001 and 2006, is approaching 25 years old. That's classic territory, which means they've had time to find all the ways to break. Still, the 2003 MDX stands out as particularly troublesome.
It has undergone 13 recalls, and the issues they address are alarming. The top complaint, according to the NHTSA, is accelerator binding. Another is exploding airbags. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded it a "Poor" rating for head restraints and seats. That's a worrisome trio. The '03 model also shows a history of the most dreaded automotive malady: transmission failure. With a sizable but not chart-topping 283 consumer complaints, it's not the most consumer-hated MDX on this list, but it's not winning any awards, either. Old vehicles pass through many hands, and service history isn't always as it should be.
2005
The 2005 Acura MDX has experienced 13 recalls, and the list of problems reads much like that of its older sibling. Drivers have filed 254 complaints about the 2005 MDX, and transmission problems persist. Note that those recurring transmission issues don't show up in recalls, either. This vehicle is 20 years old at the time of writing, meaning many MDXs are well out of warranty and may have significant wear and poor documentation.
The '05 started at $36,900 and climbed to $43,975. That was more back then than it sounds like. Every buyer got a four-wheel-drive vehicle with a seven-passenger capacity. It was nice looking, and remains so, only noticeably aging in the last few years. A thoroughly-documented and well-maintained first-generation MDX could be your diamond in the rough, but buyers reaching for sheer savings should be aware that the 2003 and 2005 model years may come with hidden costs.
It's not all doom and gloom. The first generations are the most affordable, with some models under $5,000, according to KBB. Everything is relative. It's Honda, after all, not some startup. Even better, it's the Honda way, applied to luxury, but everyone misses a swing sometimes, and checking your bat on these model year may be the play.
2014
Acura refined its second-generation model, which ran from 2007 to 2013, by enhancing curb appeal with a sharper profile. No one would bat an eye to see a second-gen MDX emerge from a factory today. It's approaching timeless, if something sensible can be timeless. Safety performance from the IIHS improved, with Good scores, including in the head restraints and seats. Things seemed to be going well for the MDX, but Acura stumbled when it entered its third generation in 2014.
The 2014 model represents a complete redesign. With a starting MSRP of $42,290, it entered premium territory. It was Acura, after all. A top-trim MDX with all-wheel drive (AWD) and the entertainment package was $56,505. Today, KBB pegs the value between $11,000 and $12,100. That's a steep fall.
Five-star safety ratings from the NHTSA and Goods across the board from the IIHS belie issues, including eight recalls and 300 consumer complaints – a spike from the 2013 and 2015 models. The thumb strikes again: the 2014 model year is the first year of the generation, and it has also spent over a decade on the road, racking up miles. Stepping back a year to the resolved finale of the first generation may be the way to go over a 2014 model.
2016
The 2016 Acura MDX earned CarComplaints Worst Model Year. The NHTSA reports six recalls, but also a perfect overall safety rating. The IIHS echoes that, with Goods in all major categories save an Acceptable for ease of child-restraint use. Safety is always the top concern, but once that's taken care of, reliability comes right behind it.
The recalls vary from ominous to devastating (at least to the wallet). Engine damage, fuel pump failure, and lighting issues account for most. With 336 consumer complaints, there is enough smoke to suggest there is fire with the 2016 model year, which may be best avoided to save yourself from the nickel-and-diming.
The MDX wallowed mechanically in its 2016 model year. A new nine-speed automatic transmission plagued owners with vibrations, erratic shifts, slipping gears, and acceleration hesitation. The luxury-branded SUV starting at $43,015 had a tendency not to be as refined as one expected from a premium product, and 10 years on, its reputation hasn't improved much with age.
2017
The 2017 Acura MDX marks the beginning of a skid for the MDX. Acura's third generation is among the most plagued. Down to 216 complaints, mechanical issues included collision avoidance systems, engine, and powertrain difficulties. Transmission and brake problems also made the list, and it garnered a healthy six recalls due to persistent lighting and fuel pump failures. The IIHS gave it Good ratings, except for Headlights, which received an Acceptable rating — something about the lights on these Acuras is just unsatisfactory, it seems.
Though it did earn an IIHS Top Safety Pick that year, Acceptable is hard to accept in a 2017 model that started at $44,050 and climbed to $58,500 in the SH-AWD trim, which included All Wheel Drive, second-row captain's chairs, and that nine-speed transmission. The secondary-market value is around $16,000, according to KBB, but there are used SUVs under $20,000 that are worth buying before you get to the 2017 MDX.
2018
The MDX changed little between 2017 and 2018. The IIHS gave the same Good overall rating with Acceptable headlights. It started at $44,200 and climbed to $58,650. Standard equipment on the base trim included a 290-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 engine. Other standard features include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth. The top-tier SH-AWD added captain's chairs and a sport hybrid trim, but the same V6 as the bottom trim. As a result, the MDX lags compared to competition like Mercedes' GLE and BMW X5.
The MDX still seats seven passengers but garnered fewer complaints than in the last two years, with 183 drivers reporting issues ranging from engine problems to interior accessory issues. It seems Acura smoothed out the transmission issues, but seven recalls include engine problems and faulty seat rivets, along with less serious issues. KBB's Fair Purchase Price for the 2018 MDX spans from $17,450 to $22,000. The 2018 Acura MDX may appeal to drivers who prioritize safety over raw under-the-hood performance.
2019
Complaints are up for the 2019 Acura MDX, increasing to 279, and they include problems with engines, brakes, exterior accessories, body and paint, and others. Six recalls is down from the previous year, but only by a single recall. This year's collection includes fuel pump failures, taillight failures, and brake caliper piston coatings. The IIHS maintains its appreciation for the MDX's safety. Headlights remain only acceptable, but vehicle-to-vehicle front crash protection is rated Superior.
For 2019, the Acura MDX ranged from $44,300 to $60,050, retaining its position as a luxury family hauler. It stayed the course with the same 3.5-liter V6. This most recent batch of MDXs hit a run of bad luck, and it seems to be getting worse. The NHTSA is investigating over 1.4 million Honda and Acura vehicles for engine issues revolving around rod bearings. That includes several MDX models from 2016 to 2020. But if that doesn't turn you away, the 2025 Acura MDX promises some impressive features.
Methodology
Getting a reliable used car can be difficult, but knowledge is power. Knowing which model years of MDXs to avoid in your search is helpful. We used data from respected publications such as Kelly Blue Book and Car and Driver, as well as government agencies like the NHTSA and organizations like the IIHS, to compile this list of Acura MDXs to steer clear of.