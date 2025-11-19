5 Used SUVs Under $20,000 That Are Worth Buying, According To Consumer Reports
These days, $20,000 isn't enough to buy a brand-new car; at best, you're looking at a base-model subcompact sedan like the Nissan Versa or a small crossover such as the Hyundai Venue. Proper SUVs or larger crossovers are completely out of reach at this price point. Inflation really has made entry-level buying tougher than ever.
The good news? The used-car market can be your saving grace if you're shopping for an SUV on a $20,000 budget. The challenge, however, is the sheer number of options available and figuring out which ones are genuinely reliable and won't burn a hole in your pocket with repairs and maintenance.
Thankfully, the good folks at Consumer Reports regularly publish lists highlighting the most reliable vehicles based on owner data, testing, and long-term performance. We've compiled a selection of SUVs that consistently score well not just in their reliability ratings but also in owner satisfaction and other key areas.
2016 Toyota Highlander
A used SUV list would be incomplete without a Toyota in it. The mid-sized, fourth-generation Highlander fits the mold really well, sold from 2011 to 2016, and can be had for less than $20k. The hybrid version is especially frugal, delivering an impressive 25 MPG, which is quite remarkable given its large size. The Highlander is not only the largest in terms of size on this list, but it also features third-row seating, accommodating up to 7-8 people. It combines the practicality of a minivan with the ruggedness of an SUV, and with an NHTSA rating of five stars, it is an excellent choice for families.
In terms of powertrain, the Highlander came with a 3.5L V6 Hybrid rated at 280 combined horsepower and an AWD system mated to a CVT. According to owners, its NVH is comparable to other luxury crossovers like the Audi Q5, Infiniti QX60, and others. In 2016, the top-spec Highlander was around $50k and was really well equipped, featuring a heated steering wheel, a premium sound system, premium leather options, and much more. In terms of its ride and handling, owners say it offers a very laid-back experience rather than being a corner-carver, ideal for highway journeys and urban school runs. Consumer Reports tests heavily for reliability ratings, and just like every other Toyota, the Highlander scores highly as well. Meaning, it won't break down as easily, and if it does, it will be easy to fix.
2021 Hyundai Tucson
The last-gen Tucson was well-regarded as a well-equipped, spacious, and well-built mid-size family crossover. It came with two engine options; however, the underpowered 2.0-liter unit is not well-received by many. The 2.4-liter naturally aspirated engine, on the other hand, produces 181 horsepower and drives very smoothly. The Tucson came with both front- and all-wheel drive and was mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Even with the optioned-out model featuring the bigger engine, the 2021 Tucson can be had for less than $20,000, with base models starting below $15,000. According to Consumer Reports, the Tucson scores highly in terms of reliability, ranking just below the Kia Sportage and Toyota RAV4, and significantly outperforming some rivals, such as the Buick Envision, Chevrolet Equinox, and Ford Escape.
Another advantage of buying a relatively newer car is that you get all the latest tech and safety features, such as Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitoring, forward collision assist, and more, which some of the older SUVs mentioned in this list lack, and for some people, this can be a deal breaker. One thing to note is that the extended 10-year powertrain warranty on Hyundai cars is non-transferable and is only available to the original owner. One customer even reported a powertrain failure on their Tucson, only to have Hyundai deny the repair request.
2021 Subaru Crosstrek
Next up on the list is the Subaru Crosstrek, a mishmash between a sub-compact hatchback and an SUV, essentially an Impreza hatchback with raised ground clearance and some rugged body panels. Being based on a hatchback, and especially the good-to-drive Impreza, the base trim was equipped with a 2.0-liter engine with only 152 horsepower, but the more powerful 182-horsepower 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder was added later with the Crosstrek Sport and can also be had for less than $20,000. Interestingly, there was also a plug-in hybrid variant paired with the 2.0-liter engine, and it can occasionally be found for under $20,000. It also delivers the best fuel economy of the lot, offering up to 35 MPG on petrol alone.
The Crosstrek is known for its road manners, being well-cushioned and fun to drive. Its suspension is considered on par with that of luxury cars, and it can handle the occasional dirt track just as well as a typical off-road crossover, thanks to its rally-inspired Subaru symmetrical all-wheel-drive system, which comes standard. It also features advanced electronics like X-Mode with pre-set modes for rain, snow, and gravel, along with hill-descent control tuned to handle moderate off-roading. Its styling is focused on function more than form. It features extensive plastic cladding throughout, which is not only cheaper to replace if damaged but also gives it a rugged look. Additionally, Consumer Reports rates it highly for both reliability and owner satisfaction.
2021 Kia Sportage
Based on the Hyundai Tucson, the 2021 Kia Sportage is another solid pick. Just like the Tucson, it is a mid-size crossover with five seats. Consumer Reports rates the Kia highly, placing it among CR-recommended cars due to its exceptional reliability rating, which is slightly better than that of the Toyota RAV4. While the platform and base powertrain of the Sportage are similar to the Tucson, the sportier SX trim adds a more powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 240 horsepower, paired with a six-speed automatic and available with either FWD or optional AWD. The SX trim can accelerate from 0 to 60 in just 7.4 seconds, making it almost as quick as a warm hatchback.
Besides these advantages, another selling point of Kia is the equipment levels. It comes with features such as a moonroof, rear AC vents, a powered tailgate, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a standard touchscreen infotainment system, and many more. Owner satisfaction is not the best in the segment, but it is a great option for someone who is looking for a relatively quick SUV with an athletic look. Being a relatively newer car, they are easy to find as certified vehicles with low mileage.
2017 Lexus NX
The Lexus NX is a premium take on Toyota's compact yet hottest-selling SUV, the RAV4. The 2017 model shares underpinnings with the fourth-gen RAV4. The NX, often confused with the RX, comes in two engine trims: the NX200t pre-facelift, later renamed the NX300 in 2017, featured a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four making 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque mated to a six-speed automatic transmission; meanwhile, the top-of-the-line NX300h is powered by a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated inline-four mated with a hybrid system producing 194 horsepower via a CVT gearbox. The 200t/300 trim is the sportier of the two and can be easily obtained for less than $20,000. The 300h trim is more luxurious and comes with extra features; however, it commands a premium and sometimes exceeds $20k.
There are a few key differences that make the Lexus a better package than the RAV-4. Firstly, it features a completely redesigned body, characterized by a sharper, more angular design, combined with the signature Lexus spindle grille. Inside, you'll find a much more premium interior with leather-stitched seats, often regarded as some of the best in its class. The interior features soft-touch plastics throughout, the Lexus infotainment system, and more. Moreover, compared to the RAV4, it offers a balanced driving experience, being comfortable while handling corners more effectively, which aligns with its leaner exterior demeanor.
Being a Lexus, reliability is a given, and it scores highly in customer satisfaction according to Consumer Reports. Combined with excellent quality and premium materials, some would argue that Lexus models are even more reliable than Toyotas. It also gets an EPA-rated 22 city/28 highway MPG. Not the most frugal on this list, but the Lexus delivers a much more luxurious experience than any other car here.