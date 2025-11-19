5 Used SUVs Under $20,000 That Are Worth Buying, According To Consumer Reports

These days, $20,000 isn't enough to buy a brand-new car; at best, you're looking at a base-model subcompact sedan like the Nissan Versa or a small crossover such as the Hyundai Venue. Proper SUVs or larger crossovers are completely out of reach at this price point. Inflation really has made entry-level buying tougher than ever.

The good news? The used-car market can be your saving grace if you're shopping for an SUV on a $20,000 budget. The challenge, however, is the sheer number of options available and figuring out which ones are genuinely reliable and won't burn a hole in your pocket with repairs and maintenance.

Thankfully, the good folks at Consumer Reports regularly publish lists highlighting the most reliable vehicles based on owner data, testing, and long-term performance. We've compiled a selection of SUVs that consistently score well not just in their reliability ratings but also in owner satisfaction and other key areas.