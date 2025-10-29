This Hyundai Owner's Engine Failed, And What Happened Next Sounds Too Good To Be True

Buying a used car can sometimes be challenging; that's why some people, out of fear, never buy used cars. However, with the uncertainty over tariffs and rising overall car prices, it is sometimes better to buy a used vehicle than a new one, as it can offer a much better value. But sometimes things don't always work out as imagined. A lady purchased a used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate AWD with 85,000 miles for her daughter from JP (@jpthecarguy21), a car salesman at Northtowne Auto Group in Gladstone, Missouri.

The owner complained about the motor just after driving 2,000 miles, with only city commutes and nothing extreme, and with the warranty not officially being covered by Hyundai. JP obliged and offered a free check-up on the car. Unfortunately, the motor did go out, leaving the customer at a financial loss. Having a complete engine failure at only 85,000 miles is extremely rare in modern cars, but it does happen, and this time, it did. However, unlike usual dealerships, which provide little to no after-sales service, Northtowne Auto Group and JP offered the customer the option to select any other car of her choice, essentially giving a full refund on the car she had purchased.