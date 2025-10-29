This Hyundai Owner's Engine Failed, And What Happened Next Sounds Too Good To Be True
Buying a used car can sometimes be challenging; that's why some people, out of fear, never buy used cars. However, with the uncertainty over tariffs and rising overall car prices, it is sometimes better to buy a used vehicle than a new one, as it can offer a much better value. But sometimes things don't always work out as imagined. A lady purchased a used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate AWD with 85,000 miles for her daughter from JP (@jpthecarguy21), a car salesman at Northtowne Auto Group in Gladstone, Missouri.
The owner complained about the motor just after driving 2,000 miles, with only city commutes and nothing extreme, and with the warranty not officially being covered by Hyundai. JP obliged and offered a free check-up on the car. Unfortunately, the motor did go out, leaving the customer at a financial loss. Having a complete engine failure at only 85,000 miles is extremely rare in modern cars, but it does happen, and this time, it did. However, unlike usual dealerships, which provide little to no after-sales service, Northtowne Auto Group and JP offered the customer the option to select any other car of her choice, essentially giving a full refund on the car she had purchased.
Not all used car dealerships will help after the sale
The story gained traction on TikTok, drawing over 280,000 views after JP's interaction with a customer went viral. After issues with her previous vehicle, the video showed a woman who returned to select another car, a 2016 BMW X5 All-wheel drive. While many viewers praised JP's handling of the situation, it's important to remember that social media doesn't always show the whole picture. Stories like these can be heartwarming, but not every dealership experience turns out this way.
So, what can buyers actually do if they face problems with a used car right after purchase? Just like how JP used social media to highlight his side of the story, customers can also use platforms like TikTok and Instagram to share their dealership experiences, positive or negative. Additionally, always ask beforehand about warranty information, or whether they cover critical issues like engine and drivetrain failures; some dealership cars get a limited dealer warranty. If they do, read the terms and conditions before signing.
According to KPA, trust in car dealerships is relatively low. People worry about dishonest car salesmen, hidden fees, and deceptive selling. Any positive affirmation or good customer service can be a huge incentive to build a trustworthy relationship between the customer and the dealership. Having a personal checklist when buying a used car can further help ensure a smooth and confident purchase.