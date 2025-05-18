Can You Get A Warranty When Buying A Used Car? What You Need To Know Before You Shop

Whether you're a first-time car buyer or veteran shopper, buying a used car can come with significant risks. From dealers putting used cars on the lot even when they have open recalls to sellers rolling back mileage, it's enough to make you feel like you're navigating a minefield before you even get started. While it's important to know what mistakes to avoid when buying a used car, many buyers want some protection in case something goes wrong after the sale and wonder if it's possible to get a warranty for a used car.

While some used cars are covered by an unexpired manufacturer's warranty, many are not. The good news is that there are many warranty options for used vehicles, which can be a relief for used car buyers worried their investment may turn out to be a drain on their bank account. You can think of a used car warranty as a backup that provides extra protection if your vehicle has problems after you buy it and needs repairs.

You're not going to get the level of coverage you'd get with a new car warranty, and if the car you're buying is older or has a lot of miles, it might not qualify for warranty coverage. That being said, many buyers consider getting a used car warranty because it can cut down on potentially budget-busting unexpected repair costs if something goes wrong. However, you'll want to check what's included in the warranty before signing on the dotted line, including how long the coverage lasts and if there are any deductibles or restrictions.

