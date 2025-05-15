What Does MDX Stand For On Acura SUVs?
After removing the unpopular, body-on-frame Acura SLX from sale in the US, Honda's luxury division Acura introduced the MDX as its replacement in late 2000 for the 2001 model year. Known as the Honda MDX in some overseas markets, the original MDX sat on Honda's Global mid-size platform, which it shared with the Honda Accord and Honda Odyssey minivan.
Initially, the MDX was in direct competition with premium-brand rivals such as the Lexus RX, Infiniti QX4, and Mercedes ML320. However, for its second generation, the seven-seater crossover SUV grew in size and began vying for market share against the likes of the Lexus GX 470, Mercedes-Benz ML350, and Volvo XC90. For the current fourth-generation Acura MDX introduced in 2022, some of the biggest alternatives include the Lexus GX 550, Volvo XC90, Audi Q7, and the Infiniti QX60.
Now, turning to the question at hand — the MDX in the Acura SUV's name stands for Multi-Dimensional Luxury vehicle, emphasizing the wide array of comfort features provided by the crossover SUV. Honda aimed to rival the best luxury SUVs, and it was nicely built indeed. The original model was attractive and reasonably spacious with desirable amenities, including keyless entry, leather seats, powered and heated front seats, and automatic climate control. Power came from a 3.5-liter VTEC V6 engine producing 240 horsepower and 245 lb-ft of torque channeled to the ground through the brand's Variable Torque Management (VTM) full-time four-wheel-drive system. With that, the SUV went from a standstill to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds and cleared the quarter mile in 16.3 seconds.
The MDX is the first Acura SUV to use the Type S name
While the MDX focuses primarily on luxuriousness, the SUV also has sporty pretensions. And, in its effort to ensure the midsize crossover lived up to its "premium performance SUV" promise, Acura debuted the higher-performance MDX Type S in 2021 as part of the MDX's fourth generation. Compared with the standard SUV, the Acura MDX Type S uses a potent turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque — 65 more horses and 87 extra pounds of torque over the regular MDX's naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6. That output makes its way to the standard all-wheel drive system via a quick-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission. In contrast, the regular MDX comes standard with front-wheel drive and only offers AWD as an option.
SlashGear's review found that the current Acura MDX Type S is generally easy and relaxing to drive. That experience is aided by niceties such as power front sport seats, heated and ventilated front seats with massage, heated second-row seats, genuine open-pore wood trim, and curvilinear quilted and perforated Milano leather seating surfaces. Tech-wise, the MDX Type S offers many in-car features modern consumers would want. Highlights include a 31-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charger, and a 10.5-inch head-up display. That said, the MDX Type S comes at a premium: it costs $75,250, compared with $53,400 for the regular MDX (both before $1,350 destination).