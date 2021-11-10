2022 Acura MDX Type S debuts with 355HP turbocharged V6 motor

The 2022 Acura MDX Type S is the first Acura SUV to wear the Type S badge. Acura first unveiled the all-new MDX Type S at the 2021 Pike’s Peak International Hill Climb as the official tow vehicle of team Acura. Now that the cat is out of the bag, we can officially proclaim the first-ever MDX Type S as the most powerful and best-handling Acura SUV ever made, and it’s packing the same engine found in the magnificent TLX Type S sport-luxury sedan.

“The MDX Type S is for people who love to drive,” said Emile Korkor, assistant vice president, Acura National Sales. “It delivers an unmatched combination of thrilling dynamics, premium features, and family-friendly accommodations.”

Based on the fourth-generation MDX seven-seat SUV, the Type S variant has a potent and torquey 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 motor pumping out 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. Acura has yet to reveal the performance numbers, but the automaker claims it’s the quickest-accelerating SUV in the automaker’s history. The engine sends power to all four wheels via a reengineered 10-speed automatic gearbox connected to Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system with standard torque vectoring.

The fourth-generation SH-AWD system can send up to 70-percent of engine torque to the rear axle, and the system can send 100-percent of that torque to either the left or right rear wheel to improve traction, grip, handling, and stability on any road surface or terrain. The MDX Type S features unique 21-inch gray or black alloy wheels wrapped in 40-series Continental ContiSeal tires, the first Acura to get self-sealing tires.

The standard Acura MDX has a long hood, stretched wheelbase, and wider stance, but the Type S model takes it up a notch. The sportiest Acura SUV ever made has a bespoke open-surface Diamond Pentagon grille that allows ten percent more cooling air to enter the engine bay. It also gets more prominent side vents on the front to cool a pair of new sub-radiators behind.

Furthermore, the 2022 Acura MDX Type S has adaptive air suspension with custom valve rates and a new Sport+ driving mode with stiffer damper settings. Acura took the trouble of relocating the engine battery to the cargo area to improve the weight distribution and handling. There’s also a new Lift mode that raises the vehicle by two inches to improve the ground clearance when going over snow or rough terrain.

In addition, the MDX Type S features Acura’s electric-servo braking system, first seen in the second-gen NSX supercar. It also has red Brembo four-piston brake calipers (and red calipers in the rear) with larger rotors to deliver more substantial stopping power.

Meanwhile, the interior has a flat-bottom tiller, Type S badging, contrasting stitching, and soft-touch Milano leather seats available in Red, Ebony, or Light Orchid. Standard equipment includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster (Acura Precision Cockpit) and a 12.3-inch high-definition infotainment touchscreen. Additionally, the Advance package gets quilted Milano leather seats, massaging front seats, and an ELS Studio 3D Signature Edition audio system with 25 speakers and two amplifiers to deliver studio-quality sound.

As expected, the 2022 Acura MDX Type S is brimming with advanced safety features. It has standard AcuraWatch with updated driver-assist features like road departure mitigation, traffic jam assist, traffic sign recognition, autonomous emergency braking, and a driver attention monitoring system.

It even gets a new front and rear low-speed braking system that automatically applies the brakes when the vehicle moves forward or reverses between 1 to 6 mph. It’s also worth noting that all MDX trim models (including the MDX Type S) got a top Safety Pick + rating from the IIHS and a 5-star overall safety rating from the NHTSA.

The 2022 Acura MDX Type S is available for early reservation at the automaker’s official MDX Type S website. Acura claims the first US deliveries are arriving at dealerships this December. Pricing and other info will be announced soon, but expect to pay around $60,000 to relish the privilege of driving a seven-seat Type S SUV.