5 DeWalt Specialty Tools Users Say Are Worth Buying

There are plenty of places you could buy a DeWalt grease gun, but Home Depot shoppers won't need to leave their chain of choice to find one. They'll even have multiple options available: They could choose to buy a standalone tool, or they could get the 20V Max grease gun kit, which retails for $256.19 and comes with a useful carry case, in addition to a 4Ah battery and a charger.

According to DeWalt, the grease gun is capable of delivering up to 10,000 PSI, and can distribute up to five ounces of grease per minute. A fully charged 4Ah battery should be enough to get through as many as 16 cartridges of grease. The tool, battery, and charger are all covered by a three-year warranty as standard, and DeWalt throws in a year of free servicing as a bonus perk.

Home Depot reviewers are consistently impressed with the kit, giving an average of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 1,300 reviews at the time of writing. That's the highest average score of any tool on this list. One reviewer says that it is "powerful, easy to use, and saves a lot of time compared to manual greasing," adding that "the battery lasts long enough for several jobs." Another reviewer calls it the "best grease gun I've ever had."