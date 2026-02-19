5 DeWalt Specialty Tools Users Say Are Worth Buying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Alongside its long-running range of essentials, DeWalt also makes a long list of more niche tools. They won't appeal to everyone, but if you're a professional looking for time-saving toolbox additions or a hobbyist with specific interests, they might be worthwhile investments. Some of these specialty tools will come in useful on the jobsite, some are best for landscapers, and a few might also be useful for DIYers taking on a big project.
No matter which camp you fit into, no-one wants to invest in a new tool only to find that it isn't as good as it promised to be. Thankfully, user reviewers at leading chains like Home Depot have already put most of these niche tools through their paces, leaving their thoughts alongside a star rating. These five top picks all score consistently highly among Home Depot reviewers, and might be worth considering if you've got some extra cash burning a hole in your pocket.
DeWalt 20V Max Grease Gun Kit
There are plenty of places you could buy a DeWalt grease gun, but Home Depot shoppers won't need to leave their chain of choice to find one. They'll even have multiple options available: They could choose to buy a standalone tool, or they could get the 20V Max grease gun kit, which retails for $256.19 and comes with a useful carry case, in addition to a 4Ah battery and a charger.
According to DeWalt, the grease gun is capable of delivering up to 10,000 PSI, and can distribute up to five ounces of grease per minute. A fully charged 4Ah battery should be enough to get through as many as 16 cartridges of grease. The tool, battery, and charger are all covered by a three-year warranty as standard, and DeWalt throws in a year of free servicing as a bonus perk.
Home Depot reviewers are consistently impressed with the kit, giving an average of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 1,300 reviews at the time of writing. That's the highest average score of any tool on this list. One reviewer says that it is "powerful, easy to use, and saves a lot of time compared to manual greasing," adding that "the battery lasts long enough for several jobs." Another reviewer calls it the "best grease gun I've ever had."
DeWalt 20V Max Pruning Chainsaw
In instances when a regular pruner isn't quite up to the task but a chainsaw is too unwieldy, the DeWalt 20V Max pruning chainsaw might come in handy. In tool-only form, it retails for $189, but it can also be bought as part of a kit with a 3Ah battery and a charger for $229. We've previously praised the tool's brushless motor, with its performance and lightweight standing out against its rivals.
Buyers find the pruning chainsaw to be a worthy addition to their arsenal of outdoor tools, with one calling it "the tool I never knew I needed" and another saying that it "may be my new favorite tool." The latter buyer adds that it is "lightweight and easy to manage but has a lot of power to tackle those larger pruning jobs when a handsaw or loppers just won't do." Most other buyers are similarly positive, awarding the tool an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from over 1,000 reviews.
DeWalt Maxfit Right Angle Magnetic Attachment
Cramped, awkward workspaces can slow down even the most determined DIYer or pro if they don't have the right tools, but DeWalt offers several tool attachments that make working in tricky spaces less of a pain. One of the most useful attachments is the brand's pivoting bit holder, which can reach under or around obstacles to remove or insert screws. Another is the Maxfit right angle magnetic attachment, which retails for $24.97 at Home Depot.
Reviewers say that it's "hugely useful for working in tight spots," and that the "strong magnet holds bits in place." Another reviewer, whose username is "MilwaukeeToolLover," says that it is their "most used drill accessory." It seems like even staunch fans of rival brands have been converted by the usefulness of the DeWalt right angle attachment. More than 1,400 reviewers have shared their thoughts about the tool on Home Depot's website to date, giving it an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars.
DeWalt 20V Max Compact Heat Gun
At a retail price of $179, the DeWalt 20V Max Compact Heat Gun is significantly more expensive than the brand's corded heat gun. However, the cordless tool promises to be significantly more convenient than its corded counterpart, since it can run using any DeWalt 20V Max battery. Buyers without a suitable battery pack to hand will have to buy one separately. The cordless heat gun packs several useful features, including a locking trigger, dual temperature settings, and an integrated LED light. DeWalt also includes two nozzle attachments with the tool.
While not every buyer is convinced of the compact heat gun's usefulness, most buyers deem it to be worthy of recommendation. At the time of writing, it has amassed just over 1,000 reviews, with an average rating of 4.4 out of five stars across them. Reviewers who left a five-star rating said that it is a "great cordless tool to have when doing electrical work," and that it is "great for smaller jobs," even if it "goes through batteries rather quickly."
DeWalt 20V Max XR Screw Gun Kit
With a choice of four modes, a lightweight construction, and a nosecone that adjusts to accommodate a variety of screw depths, the DeWalt 20V Max XR Screw Gun is a tool that might come in more handy than you initially think. Certainly, some reviewers seem to think so: One called it "a dream to use," explaining that they "reviewed all of the drywall guns and selected this one for its ease of use and the features." Another adds that it's a "great price for [a] very good tool." Overall, reviewers give it an average score of 4.5 out of five stars from just over 1,000 reviews.
The screw gun kit is available at Home Depot for $368. Alongside the tool itself, the kit includes a 5Ah battery, although unlike many of DeWalt's other kits, it does not come with a charger. Anyone who doesn't already have a 20V Max charger in their toolkit will need to factor the additional cost in when deciding whether the screw gun kit is worth the money. Various standalone DeWalt chargers are available from Home Depot, but they're not cheap. A 12V and 20V dual-port charger is available for $119, while buyers planning to invest in DeWalt's 60V Max tool line could opt for a $139 20V and 60V Max fast charger instead. Alternatively, you could buy a bundle that includes the Screw Gun, the battery, and a charger for $398.
How we picked these useful DeWalt tools
As well as having many DeWalt tools that are exclusive to the chain, Home Depot is also the world's largest home improvement retailer. It was therefore the natural place to start narrowing DeWalt's wide range of specialty tools into a handful of top-rated picks. In order to qualify for inclusion here, each tool needed to have accrued at least 1,000 reviews from Home Depot customers, and have an average score of at least 4.4 out of five stars. The prices referenced above ignore any seasonal discount — if you're willing to wait, it may be possible to find each tool for lower prices as part of a promotion or limited time discount.