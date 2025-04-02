Where Can You Buy A DeWalt Grease Gun & How Much Does It Cost?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Not many people would consider a grease gun an essential addition to any personal tool kit, but they can be invaluable, and are one of the most important tools an RV owner should keep on hand. Aside from recreational vehicle uses, grease guns are also a necessity for folks who spend their days working with heavy machinery, as they allow users to properly lubricate specific points of friction on an apparatus whenever the need arises.

If you're looking to add a grease gun to your own arsenal of machining tools, or are eager to replace your current device, there's no particular shortage of options available on the consumer market today. DeWalt is no doubt one of the bigger name brands out there that offer such a device, as the company — which is currently owned by Stanley Black & Decker — ranks among the more respected manufacturers in the game today. Like many of its competitors, DeWalt-branded devices can also be purchased through online or physical outlets operated by several major retailers.

There is, however, no guarantee that those outlets will have a DeWalt Grease Gun in stock from day to day. Thankfully, a trip to the product page of DeWalt's Grease Gun can help clear up where you might find one. As of this writing, the device is available for purchase through Ace Hardware, Acme Tools, Zoro.com, CPO, Grainger, Whitecap, and several other retail outlets.

