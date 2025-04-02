Where Can You Buy A DeWalt Grease Gun & How Much Does It Cost?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Not many people would consider a grease gun an essential addition to any personal tool kit, but they can be invaluable, and are one of the most important tools an RV owner should keep on hand. Aside from recreational vehicle uses, grease guns are also a necessity for folks who spend their days working with heavy machinery, as they allow users to properly lubricate specific points of friction on an apparatus whenever the need arises.
If you're looking to add a grease gun to your own arsenal of machining tools, or are eager to replace your current device, there's no particular shortage of options available on the consumer market today. DeWalt is no doubt one of the bigger name brands out there that offer such a device, as the company — which is currently owned by Stanley Black & Decker — ranks among the more respected manufacturers in the game today. Like many of its competitors, DeWalt-branded devices can also be purchased through online or physical outlets operated by several major retailers.
There is, however, no guarantee that those outlets will have a DeWalt Grease Gun in stock from day to day. Thankfully, a trip to the product page of DeWalt's Grease Gun can help clear up where you might find one. As of this writing, the device is available for purchase through Ace Hardware, Acme Tools, Zoro.com, CPO, Grainger, Whitecap, and several other retail outlets.
Prices for a DeWalt Grease Gun cna vary based on a couple factors
While it's not listed by DeWalt among the current retail outlets that carry the grease gun, the device is indeed available for purchase through Amazon. If you go that route, it will cost you $151.99 at the time of this writing. Amazon also carries DeWalt's full 20V Grease Gun Kit, which is selling for $251.61. For that price, you also get the 20V Lithium Ion battery and charger that'll help keep your Grease Gun ready for action when you need it.
Those Amazon prices may be the lowest you find in the online retail arena, with Ace Hardware currently selling the DeWalt Grease Gun sans battery and charger for $229, and the full kit for $299. Acme Tools is selling the tool-only and kit versions of the Grease Gun for the exact same prices. Grainger, on the other hand, is selling the tool only for a much higher markup at $278.45, and lists the kit for a whopping $392.39.
As you can see, the price of a DeWalt Grease Gun will vary based on where you buy it and what package you choose. Wherever you buy it, you'll likely be satisfied with the purchase, as Amazon users have bestowed on both the tool-only version and the full kit a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.