5 Harbor Freight Tools To Keep In Your RV At All Times
When it comes to owning an RV, there are many items that need to be kept on hand to make the experience easier, whether you're road-tripping across the country or living in it full-time. There are the essentials needed for a camper, such as chocks and stabilizer jacks — however, what about the inner workings of the trailer?
There is a list of things you should keep in your car at all times, but what about your RV? Like anything else that gets used and moved, RVs and travel trailers require maintenance and other hands-on circumstances, and there are tools to help with that. Based on a variety of reviews from users — as well as our own experience with some of these products — here are five Harbor Freight tools you should keep in your RV at all times. The methodology we used to select these tools will be explained in more detail at the bottom of this article.
Holt Industries Professional Pistol Grip Grease Gun
If you're traveling in a travel trailer or anything that requires you to grease the wheel bearings manually, you're going to need a grease gun on hand. Harbor Freight sells its heavy-duty Holt Industries Professional Pistol Grip Grease Gun for a reasonable price of $30. It comes fitted with a 4 in. nozzle or you can change it out for the 18in. flex hose for easier application. Additionally, it can create up to 6000 PSI of pressure if necessary.
This grease gun has the highest rating for grease guns at Harbor Freight with a 4.6 out of five-star rating from over 500 reviewers. In the comments, many users discuss how well the grease gun worked applying grease to their wheel bearings. One reviewer states that the trigger control is the best way to control the pressure of the grease.
It's important to follow the NLGI (National Lubricating Grease Institute), which indicates that most wheel bearings require the use of NLGI 2 grade grease. Luckily, Harbor Freight also sells this lithium grease and the tube will fit the 14 oz holding of the mentioned grade gun, so you can get everything in one shopping trip.
Pittsburgh Automotive 12V 150 PSI Compact Air Compressor
Everything in an RV is important, but the tires are crucial to take care of. Not only are you going to need to have tools useful for repairing a flat tire, you're going to want to have an air compressor to make sure they are always properly inflated. In fact, before every move, especially if your RV has been stationary for a while, you should quickly check the tire pressure. If it is low, having the Pittsburgh Automotive 12V 150 PSI Compact Air Compressor will help get you back on the road safely without having to stop and pay for air at a gas station.
Because this air compressor connects directly to your vehicle's battery, you cannot only have your tire fully inflated in less than three minutes, but it also has up to 1.35 CFM airflow. CFM is important because it determines how quickly the air compressor can release air into the tire. This air compressor costs $75 and has a 4.2 out of five-star rating from over 1700 reviews, many of which state that the inflator is easy to use and works well. However, it's important to follow the manufacturer's safety instructions regarding setup since you are hooking it up to a battery.
Quinn SAE and Metric Hi-Vis Socket Set, 66 Piece
Aside from the traditional tools in your toolbox, like a hammer and a screwdriver, you're going to need something to help with all the nuts and bolts that are on your RV, from tightening a plumbing fitting to fixing a desperately needed emergency repair. To make sure you have all your bases covered, you'll want to invest in a socket set that has an array of ratchets and sockets. The Quinn SAE and Metric Hi-Vis Socket Set is a 66-piece accumulation.
Within the sturdy case, you'll find three different size ratchets — each of them is a 72-tooth quick-release. There are also 26 1/4 in. sockets, 28 3/8 in. sockets, and 6 1/2 in. sockets, so you'll no doubt have what you're looking for in terms of your standard bolt sizes. This set also included three extension bars in those same sizes. At $60, it comes with a 4.8 out of five-star rating from over 1,100 reviews and is a personal recommendation.
P3 International Kill A Watt Electric Monitor
You may wonder why a watt monitor would be necessary in your RV's toolbox arsenal, but if you're running off of solar and your inverter can only handle 1000 watts, the last thing you want to do is overpower it for a high-watt device. As a personal recommendation, the P3 International Kill A Watt Electric Monitor is a user-friendly gadget that can tell you how much power any device needs to both start up and continuously use in volts, amps, watts, Hz, and VA. You can also have this electricity monitor always plugged in if there is something you want to watch your electricity consumption for a specific amount of time.
At Harbor Freight, this tool has a 4.7 out of five-star rating from over 500 reviews, and on Amazon, it's a 4.6 out of five stars from over 9,000 buyers. However, it is much cheaper at Harbor Freight, costing only $27.99.
Braun 7000 Lumen Flashlight with Battery Bank
Whether looking into the RV's engine bay or simply needing a bit of assistance seeing at night, you're going to need a reliable flashlight. Braun's 7000 Lumen Rechargeable Flashlight is a beast of a tool and is comparable to NEBO's 7007 flashlight. It comes with a 4.4 out of five star rating from 112 reviews and all of the written reviews are highly positive. Many mention how unbelievably bright it is. However, some did mention how heavy the flashlight is because of all its components.
This heavy-duty flashlight has a nifty zoom feature that allows you to either focus the light close up or push it out to long range. It is also waterproof for up to one meter making it great for all weather conditions. However, it is also a battery bank, so you'll want to make sure the port's cover is secure before exposing the tool to water. Additionally, the flashlight has a 46-hour runtime — just be aware that if you use the power bank to charge any small electric devices, the runtime will be shorter.
Why we chose these tools for your RV
The items in this article were selected based on a necessary need to have them with you while traveling in your RV. All of these items are tools I use while traveling full-time in my travel trailer, and I have found that they help keep my rig functionally properly or help me when I'm stuck in a situation — nothing can hide in the woods from a 7000 Lumen flashlight.
However, each of these items also has positive reviews from other users — they have at least a 4.2 out of five-star rating. Additionally, they are all under the price of $75, and if you are part of the Harbor Freight Inside Track Club Membership, you may be able to get these items cheaper if they go on sale. The membership costs only $29.99 per year, so if you're shopping at Harbor Freight a lot, it may be something to look into.