5 Auto Stores That Have A Restocking Fee You Should Know About
Returning an automotive part isn't as simple as it seems. It costs employee effort and sometimes shipping fees to restock items, and even though shipping is often free for you, someone has to foot that bill. This includes time spent on inspection, repackaging, cleaning, and the lost sales opportunity while that item isn't on the shelf. Some retailers charge restocking fees, which are those often-hidden charges auto parts stores slap on you when you send something back, helping them recover some of that operational expense.
As a customer, a restocking fee turns a typical refund where you just get your money back into a much more complicated financial headache. If you bought something high-value, like a specialized catalytic converter or an advanced diagnostic tool, a 15% or 20% fee can seriously cut down on the money that gets refunded to you. That mistake in ordering suddenly becomes a very expensive lesson.
It's smart to learn what auto parts stores charge as far as restocking fees and how the process works. You could be spending a lot of money and time on an item you didn't mean to buy or that was the wrong fit. Once you have a greater understanding of the charges and fees, it may help you make a decision before finalizing that big-ticket purchase.
OEM Parts Online
OEM Parts Online slaps some brutal policies onto its returns. The retailer charges a flat 25% restocking fee on every single returned part. That's a huge amount compared to many other stores. It also applies that fee across the board, which means you forfeit a quarter of what you paid just because you needed to send something back. This makes sense to a degree, as the meaning of OEM is literally that of original parts sourced from the vehicle manufacturer, which typically increase costs for a retailer.
OEM Parts Online has other requirements for returns, as well. To qualify for a refund, the item has to be in resellable condition inside the original packaging, and the part number sticker cannot be damaged. That label requirement is critical; if you tear the packaging or accidentally scratch that label when you open it up, they'll probably reject the return, and you're stuck with a part you don't need.
On top of that, the store won't take back electrical parts, anything priced under $8.00, or any component that has been installed, used, or even just tried. Also, you have to submit all return requests within 30 days of getting the shipment, and you must include a copy of your original invoice. The end result is that you need to be absolutely certain of what you are buying from this retailer. If you have any doubts, it's better to verify instead of taking the chance at eating a 25% restocking fee. This makes shopping for car parts on Amazon seem like a better option, but you still need to know what you're doing if you plan on buying from that online retailer.
Parts Geek
Parts Geek has a huge inventory of hard-to-find domestic and imported car parts, often at wholesale prices. However, unlike other places that might be nicer about returns to keep you happy, Parts Geek hits you with a firm 20% restocking fee. This might not be as bad as the 25% fee OEM Parts Online will charge you, but it is still significant. This fee applies to most standard reasons for returns, like accidental order, wrong type, lower price found, refusal of shipment, or not needing the item.
If you have a reason for a return unrelated to the above, you still aren't safe. The restocking fee is linked to whether you follow Parts Geek's admin rules perfectly. To start a return, you have to get a valid Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) number from its customer service team. Additionally, you must submit that request within 30 days of the purchase date, not the date you received it.
You will incur the fee if you forget to give a return tracking number connected to your RMA, or if the item's original packaging is damaged when it gets back. Also, everything must be returned unused and in new condition, still in its manufacturer's box, to be eligible for a return at all. Unfortunately, electrical parts and anything custom-made are non-refundable under any circumstances.
Pep Boys
Pep Boys has a great service department, but it also sells parts online. However, you need to watch out for certain financial penalties built into its policies. This company charges a 20% restocking fee on special order items, plus any uninstalled tires and tire chains. However, you might want to give it a pass for tires, as it ended up on the bad side of SlashGear's list of the worst and best tire stores.
The financial risk gets even higher if you cancel something before your order even arrives, especially if the supply chain is deeply involved. If you try to cancel a part that was specially ordered straight from the manufacturer, Pep Boys might hit you with a massive 20% cancellation charge. On top of that, standard returns have strict rules. If you miss that 30-day window for a refund request or don't have the original receipt, you won't get cash back; you'll only receive store credit based on the lowest price the product has sold for recently.
Pep Boys is very strict about what you can bring back, even if you're willing to pay the fees. It won't accept returns on anything opened or consumed, clearance merchandise, or anything already installed, like electronics, performance accessories, or tire chains. The company has a Ride Happiness Guarantee for installed tires that allows for exchanges under certain rules, but those restocking fees on units that aren't installed yet are a strong warning sign against indecision.
NAPA Auto Parts
NAPA is known for its strange name and the parts it sells, but few know its refunds come with some cost. When sending something back that wasn't broken or sent incorrectly by the store, NAPA applies a standard 15% restocking fee to your refund. Keep in mind that shipping costs are also your responsibility unless the part was defective.
NAPA says it will waive that 15% restocking fee if you decide to exchange the item for something else instead of just asking for your money back. This is a good time to buy one of their underrated tools like a plier or a pickle fork set. However, just remember that if the new item doesn't cost the same as the returned one, you'll either be charged or refunded for the difference — and you'll still be on the hook for any shipping charges needed for the swap.
A successful return or exchange demands a specific Returned Goods Authorization (RGA) number given either over the phone or email, and that number has to be visible on the outside of the shipping box. You must start this whole process within 30 days of getting the product. Everything needs to be sent back in new, unused, and resellable condition, along with the original packaging, hardware, and instructions.
Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, known for selling Diehard AGM batteries among other products, takes back most items. However, some specific categories hit you with fees or just outright reject the return. It enforces a standard 45-day return period, starting from when you first bought the item. The retailer requires products to be in new condition to qualify, unopened, uninstalled, and still sealed in the original box with everything included.
Advance Auto Parts hits you with a 15% restocking fee to return commercial tools, equipment, and certain special order products. Some things are non-returnable the second you use or open them, such as opened gaskets or electrical parts like sensors or control units. Once that factory seal is broken, you may not get to return it. Additionally, clearance items and anything marked "all sales final" or "as is" are simply not refundable.
If you have the receipt, the money goes right back to your original payment method. If you lose the proof of purchase, the store's policy means you'll only get a merchandise gift card, and it'll be valued at the item's lowest selling value over the preceding 45 days, which may not be the amount you paid. Also, if you're sending back online orders, don't expect a refund for shipping and handling charges unless the return was necessary because Advance Auto Parts made an error.