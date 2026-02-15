This 2026 Corvette ZR1 Was The Cheapest Sold On Bring A Trailer - Here's What It Cost

The Corvette ZR1 is available in two different trim levels: the base 1LZ and the full-zoot 3LZ, which adds $11,000 to the cost and gives buyers a few upgrades: heating and ventilation on the eight-way power seats, carbon fiber and leather interior panels with microfiber suede trim, and 14 speakers in the Bose sound system vs. the 1LZ's 10. A ZR1 convertible is also available for an additional upcharge of $10,000 in either trim. All of the cars auctioned at BaT so far were built to the 3LZ spec, and 9 of the 15 were hardtop coupes.

The highest-priced Corvette ZR1 sold via Bring a Trailer was a 2025 Launch Edition Convertible that sold for $301,000 in December 2025. The seller had reportedly purchased it on Halloween for $210,000; clearing more than $90,000 on the quick flip. The Bring a Trailer listing claims that this car was one of only four convertibles made in Rapid Blue (a color that was discontinued after the 2025 model year). A black 2026 ZR3 coupe with a sticker price of about $221,000 sold for $290,000 a few weeks ahead of the blue ragtop, netting that seller nearly $70,000.

Some BaT users have chimed in with comments noting that Corvette ZR1s can still be purchased from dealers at sticker price. GM's Bowling Green, Kentucky plant is making Corvettes and LT7 V8 engines with no known planned end date, so the secondhand market should cool down. The ZR1 is also no longer the top dog in the Corvette stable. Those bragging rights now belong to the new Corvette ZR1X, which combines the ZR1's twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor in the front axle to produce an all-wheel drive monster with 1,250 horsepower.