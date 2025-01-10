These High Dollar Supercars Are All Slower Than The Corvette ZR1

The name "Corvette" conjures varying images for different people. The first one rolled off the assembly line in 1953, with GM referring to it as the "Dream Car," but the company has continued to expand and evolve over time, earning a reputation for its diverse range of models that cover everything from entry-level automatic convertibles to big-block engine high-performance vehicles. It's significantly more powerful (and expensive) than your typical sedan, but not quite on the level of the supercars you might find from Ferrari or Lamborghini with their high six-figure price tags. But that's changing with the ZR1.

Corvette's new flagship vehicle is powered by an LT7 5.5L DOHC V8 engine twin turbo with flat-plane crankshaft. When equipped with the additional ZTK Performance Package, this gives it 1,064 hp at 7,000 RPM and 828 lb-ft of torque at 6,000 RPM with an 8-speed transmission and an 8,000 RPM redline. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that this thing is fast. The ZR1 can go from zero to 60 in 2.3 seconds, boasts a 9.6-second quarter mile that reaches 150 MPH, and has a massive top speed of 233 mph. It also has a purposeful carbon fiber aero package that creates over 1,200 lbs of downforce at top speed to keep it from flying off the road.

It looks like all of its trims will be in the six-figures as well. According to Chevrolet, the ZR1 will be available with "a starting MSRP of $174,995 (including $1,695 DFC) for the 1LZ coupe and $184,995 (including DFC) for the 1LZ hardtop convertible." With those specs in mind, it's worth taking a look at some of the high-dollar supercars that the Corvette ZR1 will be flashing its tail lights.

