These High Dollar Supercars Are All Slower Than The Corvette ZR1
The name "Corvette" conjures varying images for different people. The first one rolled off the assembly line in 1953, with GM referring to it as the "Dream Car," but the company has continued to expand and evolve over time, earning a reputation for its diverse range of models that cover everything from entry-level automatic convertibles to big-block engine high-performance vehicles. It's significantly more powerful (and expensive) than your typical sedan, but not quite on the level of the supercars you might find from Ferrari or Lamborghini with their high six-figure price tags. But that's changing with the ZR1.
Corvette's new flagship vehicle is powered by an LT7 5.5L DOHC V8 engine twin turbo with flat-plane crankshaft. When equipped with the additional ZTK Performance Package, this gives it 1,064 hp at 7,000 RPM and 828 lb-ft of torque at 6,000 RPM with an 8-speed transmission and an 8,000 RPM redline. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that this thing is fast. The ZR1 can go from zero to 60 in 2.3 seconds, boasts a 9.6-second quarter mile that reaches 150 MPH, and has a massive top speed of 233 mph. It also has a purposeful carbon fiber aero package that creates over 1,200 lbs of downforce at top speed to keep it from flying off the road.
It looks like all of its trims will be in the six-figures as well. According to Chevrolet, the ZR1 will be available with "a starting MSRP of $174,995 (including $1,695 DFC) for the 1LZ coupe and $184,995 (including DFC) for the 1LZ hardtop convertible." With those specs in mind, it's worth taking a look at some of the high-dollar supercars that the Corvette ZR1 will be flashing its tail lights.
McLaren GT - $209,000
The McLaren GT is a fast and expensive supersport that's sure to catch the eye of anyone who cares to look. This superlight GT is designed to be striking, but it also has more than enough power under the hood to blow your hair back on the speedway. McLaren isn't expecting this car to be a top performer, but rather considers it a commercially appealing vehicle with enough power to spare, referring to it as "the supercar for the everyday driver." But at the starting price of $209,000, it's already a bit more expensive than the pricier variants of the ZR1.
Under the hood, this car is powered by a twin-turbocharged and intercooled, DOHC, 32-valve V-8 engine. This grants the car a more-than-impressive 612 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque, with a reported top speed of 204 mph.
This is a pretty good max speed, but what about acceleration? According to Car and Driver, the McLaren GT can go from zero to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and 10.7 seconds at 133 mph for the quarter mile. This will certainly be impressive on the roadways, but it would have a hard time keeping up with the ZR1 at the racetrack.
Porsche 911 Turbo S – $230,400
Next up is the Porsche 911 Turbo S. Porsche is perhaps best known for the its ability to combine style, performance, and luxury into a single cohesive whole. This vehicle starts with an MSRP of $230,400, so it isn't exactly cheap compared to the ZR1, and unfortunately, it doesn't perform a whole lot better either. The car has a twin-turbocharged and intercooled, DOHC, 24-valve flat-6 engine with a 102mm bore, a 76.4mm stroke, and 3,745 cc displacement. It's able to produce up to 640 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque.
It's pretty speedy as well. Porsche claims that this vehicle is able to go from zero to 60 in 2.6 seconds and that it can run a quarter mile in 10.5 seconds. To top it off, the car can reach a max speed of 205 MPH. Not the fastest on the list by a long shot, but it edges out the McLaren GT. Still, it's nowhere near the ZR1.
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato - $317,985
Next up is the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato. Lamborghini is easily one of the biggest names in Italian sports cars and it's easy to see why. The company has been around for decades, and ahs continuously produced performance vehicles that push the boundaries of what a street-legal sports car can do.
The Huracán Sterrato stands out even among its peers, however. It has refined the aerodynamic body that the company is known for. It's also "equipped with a dedicated iteration of the LDVI (Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics) system, featuring specific Strada and Sport calibrations and introducing Rally mode" On top of its design, this machine is powered by a dry-sumped 5.2-liter V-10, making it one of the larger engines featured on this list. It can hit an 8.500 rpm redline and its horsepower maxes out at 631. Impressive all around, but a potentially hard buy for drivers that don't have an extra $317,985 to spend on their ride.
Car and Driver states that this car can go from zero to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds, it can do a quarter mile in 10.7 seconds at 130 mph, and it has a governor-limited top speed of 161 mph. Not bad, but not as fast as the new Vette.
Ferrari 296 GTB - $346,950
Ferrari is the other big name that's likely to come to mind when you're looking at Italian supersport cars. Like Lamborghini, the company has been a leading manufacturer in the area for decades and has continued to be at the forefront of innovation. One of its fastest current models is the Ferrari 296 GTB. The company's official website describes it as an "evolution of Ferrari's mid-rear-engined two-seater sports berlinetta concept, represents a revolution for the Maranello-based company as it introduces the new 120° V6 engine coupled with a plug-in (PHEV) electric motor capable of delivering up to 830 cv." Also like Lamborghini, however, it's going to be out of most drivers' price range with a tag that starts at a whopping $346,950.
Car and Driver reports that the vehicle is powered by a turbocharged intercooled DOHC 24-valve V-6 paired with a plug-in-hybrid system with an 8-speed transmission that combines to produce 819 hp with an 8,500 RPM redline. The 296 GTB can go from zero to 60 MPH in 2.4 seconds and clocks the quarter mile in 9.7 seconds at 150 mph, coming close to the ZR1, but not quite matching it.
Ford GT Supercar - $500,000
The Ford GT Supercar is one of the most expensive production vehicles ever made. The newer models have all been track-only variants (all easily breaking seven figures), with the 2022 model being the most recent to offer a street-legal design. This version of the GT started at a half million dollars, so there aren't a whole lot of people out there who can afford to make one of these their daily ride. So you might understandably be a little surprised to find that the ZR1 mops the floor with it in terms of raw performance.
The Ford GT is powered by a twin-turbocharged and intercooled Miller-capable 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine with a 7-speed transmission that's able to produce up to 660 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque. This is helped along by its lightweight aluminum subframe and carbon fiber body, which Ford designed in an "aerodynamically optimal teardrop shape [that] minimizes drag and maximizes downforce.
According to Car and Driver, the Ford GT is able to go from 0-60 MPH in 3.0 seconds, can run down a quarter mile in 10.8 seconds at 134 mph, and is able to reach a maximum speed of up to 216 mph. Certainly no slouch, but it's going to have to watch the ZR1 edge past it as the two accelerate.