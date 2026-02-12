4 Devices You Can Plug Your Fire TV Stick Into (Besides Your TV)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For an easy and affordable way to turn your TV into a smart streaming hub, one of the top recommendations you're going to hear is a Fire TV Stick. It doesn't even matter if you have a Roku TV or other streaming OS built into your television. People get a Fire TV Stick because it does a better job integrating with smart homes, supports voice assistants, and streamlines all your movies, shows, music, and live TV into one easy-to-use place. Install is super easy because it's just plug-and-play: just stick it into the HDMI port on the back of a TV, connect the power cable, and you're good to go.

But the Fire TV Stick shouldn't be limited to your house's TV alone. This Amazon hardware is a lot more flexible than people realize. As it turns out, there are several other useful ways you can use one. No matter if you're working with a Fire TV Stick HD, one of the 4k models of the Fire TV Stick, or one of Amazon's other Fire TV offerings, we've rounded up four other compatible devices you can use a Fire TV Stick with.