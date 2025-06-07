How To Use An Amazon Fire TV Stick On A Laptop

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most modern day smart TVs can connect to the internet and stream content on their own. But if you have a non-smart TV or just don't like your TV's interface, an Amazon Fire TV Stick can be a great option. It also works with a computer monitor, since most of them have HDMI input ports. But what if all you have is a laptop? Can you still use a Fire TV Stick with that?

The short answer is yes, but it's not as simple as just plugging it in. Fire TV Sticks are made for TVs, which have HDMI input ports. Most laptops, though, only come with HDMI output ports, meaning they can only be used to send signals to other devices, like monitors and TVs. In other words, directly connecting the Fire TV Stick into your laptop's HDMI port won't do anything, as both devices will try to send a signal, not receive one.

If you want to use the Fire TV Stick with your Windows or Mac laptop, you'll need a video capture card. If you don't have one already, you can get a decent one from Amazon for around $21. The capture card can take the HDMI signal from the Fire TV Stick and convert it into a USB feed that your laptop can read. This way, you can view the Fire TV's output directly on your laptop screen. Here's how to set it up.

