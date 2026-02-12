3 Common Reasons For A Transmission Fluid Leak

Modern cars can be quite good at letting us know when something is wrong. Perhaps it will emit strange smells, start shifting slowly, or activate a check engine light on the dashboard. Fluid leaks can also be one of your car's ways of alerting you to an issue that needs addressing, not ignoring. A transmission fluid leak, in particular, can fill a driver with dread, because it can easily lead to costly repairs or complete transmission failure.

Much like engine oil, transmission fluid keeps the gearbox's moving parts lubricated and cooled as they spin, shift, and so on. And if your manual or automatic transmission is shifting as it's supposed to, you'll probably not think about the transmission fluid until it's too late. After all, even though modern cars still require transmission fluid change, just not as often, say after every 60,000 – 100,000 miles, depending on the type of vehicle and driving habits.

However, given that transmission fluid doesn't burn off as much as oil, if you check the fluid level with a dipstick and notice that it is too low, you'll want to act quickly — especially if that's followed by a sweet smell around your vehicle and red puddles of fluid on your driveway. Chances are, you have a leak, and driving with low fluid levels is one of those mistakes that can damage your transmission. Since an average transmission repair job costs anywhere from a few hundred dollars to thousands of dollars, it's understandable that you'll want to know the most frequent causes of transmission leaks.