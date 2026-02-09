This Is The Largest Man-Made Moving Object In The World

From massive stone edifices like the pyramids in Egypt and the Great Wall in China to the high-tech (and incredibly expensive) International Space Station zipping overhead in low-Earth orbit, humanity has been driven to build big things since the dawn of time. No matter the locale, we feel the innate need to plant an everlasting metaphorical flag in the ground that says we've been here (and done that).

Back in the 1970s, Greek billionaire and shipping magnate Stavros Niarchos had a dream to construct an ultra-large crude carrier (ULCC) to add to his already monumental shipping fleet. Little did he know at the time that it would have a very colorful history and bear a jumble of different names. Even though it was eventually decommissioned and scrapped in 2010, the oil tanker he originally envisioned is still considered the largest ship — and man-made moving object — ever built. In fact, Guinness World Records lists it in three categories, including longest ship, largest ship by deadweight tonnage, and largest ship ever scrapped.

Japanese shipbuilder Sumitomo Heavy Industries began work on the "Oppama" in 1979. Its first official name is a reference to the Oppama, Jaopan shipyard where it was built, which itself had only been completed in 1971. What happens next depends on the source you read; Niarchos either went bankrupt and/or defaulted on the ship's payments. Another says he refused delivery because of vibration issues, while another claims he walked away because the shipping market had since taken a massive downturn. Whatever the scenario, the lore adds a nice dash of spice to this sea giant's story.