What Is The Largest Oil Tanker In The World And How Much Oil Can It Carry?

Oil tankers are some of the most economically important naval vessels operating today, and they've been around for a long time. The first oil tanker was the Zoroaster, which was built all the way back in 1878. Since then, oil tankers have grown in both size and complexity. Today's vessels are monstrous behemoths compared to those that came before them. Unless you work in the industry, most people don't think or hear about oil tankers unless there's a problem, which sadly happens every couple of decades.

Many likely recall the Exxon Valdez disaster which is only one example of how such large vessels can be damaging when things go wrong. Size is definitely a factor in oil tanker construction as it's necessary to move a tremendous amount of crude oil across the world's oceans to refineries so folks can pump gasoline into their vehicles. The largest oil tanker in the world is the FSO Oceania and it's a beast of a ship. The Oceania has a crude oil capacity of 3 million barrels.

If that sounds like a lot of oil, it most certainly is, but it's only a drop in the bucket in terms of daily consumption. In 2023, the United States consumed an average 20.25 million barrels of petroleum a day, amounting to nearly 7.4 billion barrels annually. Oil tankers are as massive as the Oceania because they need to be or developed countries wouldn't be able to operate as they currently do thanks to their high energy requirements. Still, while Oceania is huge, it's not the biggest oil tanker ever constructed.

