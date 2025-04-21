How Long Does It Take For A Ship To Cross The Panama Canal?

The American Society of Civil Engineers recognizes the Panama Canal as one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World. With its complex series of locks and massive scale, this man-made connection between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans is quite the spectacle. In fact, without making any stops, an average trip through the Panama Canal lasts between eight and 10 hours.

And it's far from free, as non-commercial boats less than 65 feet may pay close to $3,000 in tolls, while larger ships can run into the hundreds of thousands. For instance, the Orlando Sentinel reported that when one pair of sold-out Disney Cruise liners went through it, the company running the canal required the House of Mouse to pay a $500,000 total toll.

If a full day of travel and some staggering toll fees seem a bit much to ask, imagine what it was like for ships before the canal was constructed. This narrow passage through the Central American jungle saves vessels around five months, and drops as many as 8,000 miles off the trip. That's why there are as many as 40 ships crossing each day and 12,000 to 15,000 every year, per the University of Florida, and it appears that even U.S. aircraft carriers can fit through the Panama Canal.

