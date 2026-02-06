5 Costco TVs That Would Be Great To Watch The Super Bowl On
The Super Bowl is consistently ranked as the biggest television event of the year, with viewership regularly exceeding 100 million people. Of course, most of the people who watch the game can't afford the high four-figure ticket prices to attend in person. However, many might be willing to splurge a bit to get themselves a nice big TV so they can watch the action at home in style. There's a lot more that goes into choosing a good TV than the size, however. Resolution, refresh rate, response time, color accuracy, and brightness can all play a critical role in your viewing experience–especially when it comes to sports. The fast-paced motion and rapid movement of football can easily become blurry if you don't have a TV with the frame rates to keep up.
Costco is widely regarded as one of the better TV retailers on the market today. Those who have a membership have access to dozens of different models that are generally offered at extremely competitive prices, but there are a few things you might want to know before buying a new TV at Costco. There are plenty of affordable budget options that can get you in the game without requiring you to break the bank. However, some of the more premium options offer exactly the kind of specs and features that can take your Super Bowl viewing experience to the next level.
LG OLED C5
One of the first TVs that you might want to consider for the Super Bowl is the LG OLED C5. This is the latest generation of one of the best-rated TVs you can buy at Costco. The retailer offers this TV in 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch sizes. It's a 4K resolution OLED, meaning that it has a sharp picture across over 8.3 million self-lit smart pixels with excellent contrast and color. The TV has a built-in brightness booster that minimizes glare, an Alpha 9 AI processor that helps clear and smooth the picture as it plays. It halso has Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and a ton of gaming features, but the big wins for sports fans are the TV's HDMI 2.1 inputs, its 120Hz native (144Hz VRR) refresh rate, and its 0.1ms response time. These all but guarantee smooth motion that can help ensure you've got a clear view of the ball at all times.
Senior TV editor of Tom's Hardware, Michael Desjardin, called it his favorite TV of 2025, claiming that it offered exceptional quality at a reasonable price. Rtings.com also performed extensive testing on the LG OLED C5 and generally seemed very impressed with its performance. They found that it excelled most in gaming, but they gave the TV a solid 8.2 out of 10 for sports performance. "The TV displays colors that are vibrant and accurate, so your favorite team's jersey looks the same as the one you're wearing when you watch the game," they claimed. "Finally, image quality mostly stays consistent no matter where you're sitting due to its wide viewing angle, making it an excellent choice for watching the big game with a group."
Samsung S95F OLED
Samsung has long enjoyed a reputation as the best major TV brand in terms of customer satisfaction, so it probably doesn't come as much of a surprise to see one of the company's TVs featured on this list. The Samsung S95F OLED is definitely one of the more expensive models that Costco sells, but those who can stomach the price tag will get a TV with fantastic specs and a bevy of great features. Costco currently has this TV available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch sizes. A 4K OLED with HDR Pro, this model is powered by an NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor, which has AI upscaling, depth enhancement, Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound+, and advanced picture calibration. Best of all, it has HDMI 2.1 and a Motion Xcelerator feature, which ups the refresh rate to a monumental 165Hz.
Ty Pendlebury of Cnet claimed that this TV had the best anti-glare system that he had ever tested. He also stated that the Quantum Dots enhanced color and brightness 30% beyond other high-end QLEDs and that it offers excellent viewing angles and minimal glare. Rtings.com liked it as well, giving it an 8.9 overall and an 8.8 for sports.
"It looks great in a bright room and has a superb viewing angle, making it a great choice for watching the big game during the day with a large group of friends," they claimed. "It does a great job upscaling low-resolution feeds, but it doesn't do much to remove artifacts from low-quality sources like most streaming sports channels or even older cable boxes. On the other hand, motion is crisp and smooth thanks to its incredibly fast response time." Something to be aware of, depending on the source you're streaming from.
Sony Bravia 8 OLED
Sony is another premium brand, and its TVs are often mentioned alongside those from Samsung and LG when it comes to the best-performing displays on the market. Sony has several models that can be categorized as high-end, but its flagship Bravia TV lineup has models for OLED and mini LED fans alike that are all top of the line. Costco doesn't carry the Bravia 9 Mini-LED, which users cite as one of the best TVs you can buy, but it does carry the Bravia 8 OLED in three different sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch.
This 4K TV is powered by an XR processor and boasts over 8 million self-lit pixels with the studio-calibrated blacks, brightness, and contrast you would expect from an OLED. It has Dolby Vision and Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, DTS:X, XR Triluminos Pro, XR Clear Image, and numerous other features. The XR OLED Motion is particularly nice for the Super Bowl, as it promises to enhance "blur-free picture quality in fast-moving sports" on top of its already impressive 120Hz refresh rate.
Jaron Schneider of IGN stated in his review that the Bravia 8 "has great picture quality, excellent color reproduction, decent sound, supports gamers in a variety of ways, and is well-priced." Though they went on to remark that they preferred the LG OLED C4 (the predecessor to the aforementioned C5). Rtings.com gave the TV a 7.9 overall and a 7.4 in sports performance. The publication docked points due to issues with direct glare but stated that "The TV's image processing does a great job upscaling and cleaning up artifacts in low-quality feeds, which is very helpful since sports are typically broadcast in compressed HD."
Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED
Those who aren't looking to pick up and OLED for one reason or another might be interested in checking out one of the best Mini-LED TVs that Costco sells: the Sony Bravia 7 QLED Mini-LED. This 4K 120Hz LCD Mini-LED TV is only available in the 75-inch size at Costco, so there isn't a lot of versatility for those who want a specific sized screen. That said, it does offer many of the same features as its comparably sized OLED cousin at a significantly lower price. The Bravia 7 is also powered by an XR processor, giving it access to all of the same associated features, including the XR Motion Clarity. Couple this with a 120Hz refresh rate and this is an excellent option for those seeking bright, clear picture and motion without breaking the bank.
Ryan Waniata of Wired said that "it offers many of the performance qualities for which Sony's top TVs are praised at a price just below most premium models." Mathew Murray of Tom's Guide, made similar comments, arguing that it offered high-end features at a mid-range price. Rtings.com gave this one an 8.2 overall and an 8.3 for sports. "The TV has fantastic upscaling and does a great job cleaning up artifacts in low-bitrate content; since most sports are in SD and are broadcast or streamed in a heavily compressed manner, this top-notch image processing goes a long way," they stated. They also claimed that the TV has impeccable brightness and color, but that viewing angles are less than ideal for those who might be sitting off to the side of the screen.
Samsung 98-inch DU9000D
Top-of-the-line specs and features are nice, but some of you may also want a TV that fills an entire wall. All the OLED and mini-LED TVs top out at around 80 inches, but Costco also sells a Samsung UHD model that is a full 98 inches in size: the Samsung DU9000D. This colossal 4K TV is powered by a Crystal UHD Processor that offers AI picture enhancement, 4K upscaling, and the same Motion Xcelerator feature found in its earlier models, further sharpening its 120Hz refresh rate.
This TV has an impressive 4.6 out of five from customers on the Costco website with over 800 reviews. "Samsung's superior processing becomes evident when watching non-4K content," said Home Theater Review. "The DU9000's Crystal Processor 4K does an excellent job making 1080p content look sharp on the massive 98-inch screen.
This is particularly important because not all content is available in 4K, and good upscaling makes a big difference on such a large display." Rtings.com actually gave this TV a lower score of 7.2 for its overall performance but gave it a 7.5 for sports, stating, "Its response time is great, and it has an optional Black Frame Insertion feature to further improve motion clarity in fast-moving scenes. Unfortunately, even though it has decent reflection handling, it doesn't get very bright and might not be able to overcome glare in a well-lit environment." So, it's worth considering that you might be sacrificing some brightness found in the higher-end models due to the sheer size of this monster.
Our Methodology
There are a few key specifications that one should look for when choosing TVs that are ideal for sporting events such as the Super Bowl. Things like resolution, brightness, and color accuracy are always important, but factors like refresh rate, upscaling capability, and viewing angles are pivotal to choosing the best TV for watching football.
In making this list, we started by looking at some of the highest-rated TVs on the Costco website from reputable premium brands. We then examined the specifications and features of these models, checking to ensure that they had the qualities that football fans would most benefit from. We strove to provide a range of different kinds of TVs so viewers with different preferences and budgets would be able to find a model that suits their needs.
Once we had a few models picked out, we looked at both customer and professional reviews. Then checked to see how these models have stood up to real-world performance, particularly regarding upscaling, motion clarity, picture quality, and overall viewing experience. We broke down the elements of these TVs that would most appeal to Super Bowl viewers as well as attempting to point out any weaknesses that might give potential buyers pause.