5 Costco TVs That Would Be Great To Watch The Super Bowl On

The Super Bowl is consistently ranked as the biggest television event of the year, with viewership regularly exceeding 100 million people. Of course, most of the people who watch the game can't afford the high four-figure ticket prices to attend in person. However, many might be willing to splurge a bit to get themselves a nice big TV so they can watch the action at home in style. There's a lot more that goes into choosing a good TV than the size, however. Resolution, refresh rate, response time, color accuracy, and brightness can all play a critical role in your viewing experience–especially when it comes to sports. The fast-paced motion and rapid movement of football can easily become blurry if you don't have a TV with the frame rates to keep up.

Costco is widely regarded as one of the better TV retailers on the market today. Those who have a membership have access to dozens of different models that are generally offered at extremely competitive prices, but there are a few things you might want to know before buying a new TV at Costco. There are plenty of affordable budget options that can get you in the game without requiring you to break the bank. However, some of the more premium options offer exactly the kind of specs and features that can take your Super Bowl viewing experience to the next level.