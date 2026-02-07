I've Been Doing My Own Renovations For 5 Years, And I Use These 5 Tools More Than Any Others

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Home renovations can feel intimidating, especially if you don't have the right tools for the job. I spent most of my adult life renting, doing small projects around the house, but leaving the big repairs to my landlord. That all changed when I bought my house. The place was built in 1980, and just about everything inside it was old and either outdated or falling apart. Suffice to say, it needed a fair bit more than a fresh coat of paint.

In the years since, I've replaced roofing, plumbing, lighting, flooring, drywall, trim, and crown molding. I've also installed and tiled a new shower and tub, built a shed, and converted a room into a home library with custom-built shelves. And with each new project, my tool collection grew a little bit larger.

There are certainly projects that require specialty equipment, but I've found that there are a handful of tools that I reach for at some point in just about every job that I do. Of course, there are a few obvious ones. You probably don't need anyone to tell you that a hammer and a screwdriver set will come in handy during home repairs. There are plenty of other tools you likely already have in your junk drawer that will come up all the time as well. A reliable level, a quality ratchet set, some hex wrenches, and some needlenose pliers are also sterling additions to any collection that deserve an honorable mention, but there are five tools that I find come in handy more often than any others.