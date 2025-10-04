5 Of The Best Hand Tools Users Say You Can Buy From Lowes.com
Lowe's range of tools is vast, stretching from niche, pricey specialist tools to highly rated sub-$20 bargains. Many of the retailer's hand tools are affordably priced, and the best ones are also backed up by scores of positive reviews from satisfied buyers. Purchasing tools from the retailer's website rather than a physical retail location gives buyers full access to those reviews, and also allows them to compare those tools against offerings from rival chains.
There are so many tools on offer that it's easy to get lost scrolling through the retailer's range, but the retailer's "top rated" search filter is an easy way to quickly find the best tools that Lowe's has to offer. These five hand tools all rank as the top-rated products in their respective departments, with plenty of satisfied reviewers who can attest to each tool's capability, longevity, and overall value for money.
Craftsman 1 ¼ Inch 12-point Standard (SAE) Standard Combination Wrench
Its famous lifetime guarantee helped earn Craftsman a spot on our list of the best hand tool brands, but that isn't the only reason to consider the brand's tools. A key part of Craftsman's appeal is also its products' attainable retail pricing — take, for example, the 1 ¼ Inch SAE Wrench. It retails for $52.48, and benefits from the brand's aforementioned lifetime warranty.
It's made from durable steel with a chrome finish, which helps protect it from corrosion, and it features large markings to make it easy to pick out the tool you need from a cluttered toolbox. Reviewers at Lowe's returned an almost unanimously positive verdict on the tool, giving it an average rating of 4.9 out of five stars from 168 reviews at the time of writing.
Many reviewers note its high quality, and several report that they have been users of Craftsman tools for decades. Craftsman may no longer be a Sears brand, but reviewers note that the quality of the wrench remains unchanged from when it was under its previous owner.
Klein Tools 11-in-1 Magnetic Screwdriver/Nut Driver
Klein Tools makes a variety of useful hand tools, many of which have received high levels of positive feedback from buyers. One of the brand's top-rated tools on Lowe's website is the 11-in-1 Magnetic Screwdriver/Nut Driver, which retails for $21.98. At the time of writing, it has received just over 200 reviews from buyers, achieving an average review score of 4.9 out of five stars. Multiple reviewers point to the tool's magnetic tip as being a standout feature, as well as its sturdy construction.
The driver ships with a range of tips, including pairs of Philips, slotted, Torx, and square recess tips, alongside a trio of nut drivers. Each tip can be stored onboard the tool when it isn't needed. Its versatility makes it a good choice for professionals and hobbyists alike, with reviewers reporting that the tool has come in handy for a huge variety of jobs, from HVAC installation to electrical work.
Channellock 10 Inch Tongue and Groove Pliers
Pliers are a toolbox essential, and the Channellock 10 Inch Tongue and Groove Pliers come with the added benefit of being very highly rated among reviewers at Lowe's. At the time of writing, the tool has racked up 116 reviews with an average rating of 4.9 out of five stars. Plenty of the reviews cite Channellock's strong brand reputation as a reason for purchase, and subsequently note that the tool lives up to that reputation. One reviewer even stated that they loved the pliers so much that they were returning to Lowe's to get a second pair.
The pliers are made in the USA using high-carbon steel with a corrosion-resistant coating. Each of its teeth are heat-treated for maximum durability. Channellock's pliers aren't cheap compared to some of their rivals, with the 10-inch pliers retailing for $22.98. However, the brand's excellent reputation, coupled with this pair's strong reviews, should reassure potential buyers that their investment will be a worthwhile one.
Franklin Sensors X2100 1.7 Inch Scan Depth Electric/Metal/Wood Finder
With 13 sensors onboard, the Franklin Sensors X2100 stud finder is designed to provide quick, accurate readings for a range of jobs. It's made in the USA and retails for $62.98 on Lowe's website. It's also backed up by a limited lifetime warranty, plus scores of positive reviews from satisfied customers. Almost 1,500 reviews have been left for the tool, with an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars across them.
Simplicity is paramount with any stud finder, and reviewers agree that the tool is both simple and easy to use. Some reviewers report that they are first-time DIYers looking to hang TVs or mount cabinets to walls, while others say they've tried many other stud finders, but both groups of reviewers come away impressed by the tool. Many also find the live wire meter, which is designed to help users avoid hidden electrical wires, a particularly useful feature.
Craftsman 10 Inch Fine Finish Cut Tooth Saw
Although not every Craftsman tool is worth buying, the brand remains a trusted name among many enthusiasts and is generally a safe bet for quality and value. Its 10 Inch Fine Finish Cut Tooth Saw is a good example of why the brand has earned that trust, since it costs just $17.98 but receives the brand's lifetime warranty, as well as receiving very positive reviews from buyers. At the time of writing, the saw has an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars across 140 reviews from Lowe's customers.
Reviewers say that the 10-inch saw is a good alternative to the brand's larger saws, either for users who find those large saws unwieldy or who need to save space in a toolbox. Many reviews say that they have used the saw to cut tree branches, while others note that the tool works just as well for cutting PVC pipe, plywood, and even table legs.
How we picked these top-rated Lowe's hand tools
In order to determine which Lowe's hand tools were a cut above the rest, we turned to user reviews left on the retailer's website. Each of the included products ranks as the top-rated tool in its respective department on Lowe's website at the time of writing.
To ensure that each product had been put through its paces by a wide range of reviewers, we excluded products that had fewer than 100 reviews on the website. We also excluded tool sets, bundles, and tool accessories, instead focusing on individual tools only.
This is not intended to be an exhaustive roundup of every top-rated Lowe's hand tool, but rather to be a showcase of a small selection of products from a variety of different hand tool departments. All prices listed here are retail prices and do not include promotions or discounts. Prices are listed for the Lowe's website, and may differ for physical retail locations.