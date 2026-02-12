6 Obscure Florida Traffic Laws Most Drivers Don't Know About

If you live in the Cape Coral, Florida, and plan to buy one of the best classic cars to restore as a beginner, you better have a garage to work on and store your project vehicle. According to the city government website, motor vehicles must be stored inside a fully enclosed structure. It's not enough that you put it under a tent or lay a cover on it — it must be stored indoors. Here's what the law states:

"Inoperable or unregistered motor vehicles, boats, and boat trailers cannot be stored except in a fully enclosed structure. An inoperable vehicle is one that is not equipped with all the parts that are necessary to legally and safely operate on public streets. Also included is any vehicle, registered or unregistered, with one or more flat tires that cannot be driven under its own power."

This kind of makes sense, as the city is probably using this law to avoid it from becoming a wasteland filled with junked and inoperable cars and boats straight out of Hollywood. However, the fact that you need to store it "in a fully enclosed structure" means that you cannot store an inoperable motor vehicle in your backyard, even if it's out of sight of your neighbors.