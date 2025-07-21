What Is The ACC Mode On Your Car's Ignition Switch?

Picture this — you're sitting in the airport parking lot waiting for a friend or loved one, fuming about all the gas you're wasting. Perhaps you're a new driver, or maybe you just never bothered to learn what the ACC mode is, but if you had, you'd be saving yourself a bit of frustration and a few dollars in gas money.

ACC stands for "Accessory Mode," and it's a function found in most modern cars. It allows drivers to use some ancillary services in their vehicle on battery power without actually turning on the ignition. For those of you that remember driving before push-button start, ACC mode is comparable to turning the key one click instead of two, or pushing the key to the left instead of the right.

In most modern cars with push-button start, you activate ACC mode by pressing on the start button without putting your foot on the brake pedal. You may have done this by accident and wondered why some functions lit up on your dashboard. ACC mode is not something you deploy when your vehicle is running, but it can be handy if you're stuck in your car with a long wait and don't want to be bored.