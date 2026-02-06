Drone technology has prompted military forces around the world to innovate defensive techniques as remote-controlled war machines get more capable, and affordable. Ukraine says its new mini-drone can go as fast as some hypercars and is using WWII-era prop planes to take out Russian attack drones. A joint U.S. military task force published new guidelines to defend the country from drones in January, and the nation's Marine Corps has a new 3D-printed drone that was designed by and built entirely by Marines. It's the Marines' first 3D-printed drone to be greenlit under the National Defense Authorizing Act, or NDAA. It's also cleared anti-spyware checks to get flight clearance from NAVAIR, the US Navy command responsible for managing naval equipment. The Marines are a separate branch from the Navy with its own wing in the Pentagon, but the two forces were joined as sister services in 1834 by Congress and President Andrew Jackson.

The Hanx is intended to be a "one-way attack" drone that deploys its weapons payload in a way that destroys the craft. This precludes the need for a return flight that an enemy could track, which has U.S. military commanders more than curious. In December 2025 the The Marines tested their first ship-launched one-way drone. The HANX is also modular, and when not tasked with delivering explosive payloads it could be outfitted for surveillance or logistics support. The Marines will also be able to produce spare parts for and repair damaged or malfunctioning HANX drones quickly. Instead of waiting for purchase orders to go through and a contractor to make and deliver parts, all the Marines need to fix a Hanx are digital blueprints and a 3D printer. It's the very same reason aircraft carriers are now using 3D-printed parts.