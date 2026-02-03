There's A Good Reason Why US Aircraft Carriers Are Now Using 3D-Printed Parts

When you hear the words "3D printing," what first comes to mind is most likely some sort of simple and hobbyist consumer item. These cool 3D printer possibilities can include action figures and model kits, but also little oddities such as a candy dispenser and toilet paper riders.

But as 3D printing technology and capabilities continue to advance, we are seeing more serious and substantial parts coming from 3D printers — or, at least, the advanced, industrial-grade versions of them. The U.S. military has actually been using 3D-printed parts for a while now, with 3D printers even used to produce the components for concrete barracks at U.S. Army bases.

Additive manufacturing, as 3D printing is known within the defense industry, is also now being used for parts on a growing number of U.S. Navy vessels, including its latest nuclear-powered super carriers. But why would the Navy want to use 3D-printed parts on the most powerful and important fighting ships on earth? The answer is pretty simple. As the Navy has found out, using additive manufacturing for both shipbuilding and repair can save a lot of money and, more importantly, time. And both of those are extremely important given the Navy's well-known issues with new ships being over budget and delayed by years.