This Is America's Most Massive Military Jet (And How Much It Can Carry)

Although the United States Air Force has flown, and still flies, some of the largest bombers in aviation history, including the venerable B-52 Stratofortress, when it comes to the true giants of military aircraft, it's the strategic transport planes that top the list when it comes to both physical size and payload capability.

The USAF's fleet has included a number of different cargo aircraft in the modern era, including the prop-driven C-130 Hercules, the now-retired C-141 Starlifter, and the workhorse C-17 Globemaster III. But it's the Lockheed C-5M Super Galaxy that towers above them all, literally. With its massive length of 247 feet and a wingspan of 222 feet, the C-5 isn't just the largest aircraft ever flown by the U.S. military, it's one of the largest aircraft on earth, of any type.

When called upon, the Super Galaxy is capable of carrying over 280,000 pounds of cargo inside its massive fuselage, which it can then transport across the world. Despite its lack of armament, these capabilities make the C-5M one of the most technically impressive and important aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.