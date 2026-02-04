Camo, Nets & More: Pentagon Reveals Guide To Protect The US From Hostile Drones

If there's one thing that's become clear in the 21st century, it's that drones are the future of combat operations around the globe. The United States began heavily using drones during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan), including arming hunter-killer drones for use in calculated strikes against high-value targets. The U.S. is hardly alone, as other nations have followed suit, such that drones are truly the most useful and dangerous weapons of modern warfare, and the risk is constantly rising.

This has been evident throughout the Russo-Ukrainian War, and in plenty of other hostile areas around the globe. Because of this, the Department of War published a new guideline on January 30, 2026, teaching its personnel how to protect key facilities and infrastructure from airborne threats and hostile drones. The Joint Interagency Task Force 401 published "JIATF 401 Guide for Physical Protection of Critical Infrastructure," which is described as "a critical document designed to help installation commanders and law enforcement use passive measures" to secure against hostile uncrewed airborne vehicles.

The guide's principal directive is summed up in its overall concept of "Harden, Obscure, Perimeter," isolating the means of protecting important assets and infrastructure from airborne attack. It provides detailed suggestions on how to best protect these important sites, beginning with "Determining Vulnerabilities," which outlines how every facility should be seen from the outside in. This enables better defensive planning and coordination as it ideally highlights the most significant vulnerabilities and then addresses them via the guide's physical protection measures.