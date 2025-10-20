Germany Is Counting On This Tech To Solve Its Drone Problem

Warfare is constantly evolving as new tactics, techniques, and technologies enter the fray, and the 21st century has seen many changes along these lines. Most notably, drones have shot to the forefront of modern warfare, and because they can be used for just about anything, militaries around the world are working hard to come up with the means to counter them. There are plenty of ways to take out a drone, including a Ukrainian tactic involving a Soviet-era prop plane and an assault rifle.

The Russo-Ukrainian War has proven the importance of drones as both offensive and defensive tools, and other European nations are taking note. Germany understands the need to counter drones and has developed impressive countermeasures to ensure its units' safety. However, the nation has only recently entered the drone game and lacks an effective defense against intelligence-gathering or attack drones. The country's army has several options, including foreign and domestically produced anti-drone measures.

Ultimately, the Bundeswehr (Germany's Armed Forces) settled on a relatively inexpensive method of drone countering via Rheinmetall's Skyranger air defense turret. As the name implies, the Skyranger is a weapon designed specifically to defend against airborne threats. Germany recently ordered 19 Skyrangers, though they won't be delivered until 2027. Previously, Germany used the Gepard anti-aircraft tank, but donated its stock to Ukraine, where it's proven effective against Russian drones. While waiting on their replacements, the Bundeswehr is developing a multi-layered defense system against enemy drones that includes civilian police and other agencies working together.