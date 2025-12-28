US Navy Warship Successfully Launches One-Way Attack Drone For The First Time

The U.S. Army is integrating more drones into its operations and the nation's other military branches are embracing the technology as well. On Dec 16, 2025 the USS Santa Barbara in the Persian Gulf hosted the Navy's first-ever one-way attack drone launch at sea. The LUCAS (Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System) drone — which was designed in mimicry of Iran's popular Shahed-136 — is also being tested by the Marine Corps as part of a broader strategy to develop and deploy cheap, effective one-way drones. Navy officials say this successful launch is a big step in that direction and gives its commanders a new tactical option.

In a press release, Vice Admiral Curt Renshaw said "This platform will undoubtedly enhance regional maritime security and deterrence" in the strategically important gulf. It's also part of a White House plan to invest $1 billion in military drones that was announced as part of an executive order in June. While the December launch demonstrated the effectiveness of the LUCAS system, there's no official word on whether or not the drone had a target or was armed. LUCAS drones are designed to fly to a target and be destroyed when on-board munitions are detonated, so there's no need to plan a return flight.