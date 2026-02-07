This Is The Most Popular Used Car In America (According To iSeeCars)
There are plenty of reasons to buy a used car instead of a brand new one — they are typically less expensive to insure, will depreciate more slowly, and offer you more options if you're on a tight or specific budget. There will also be plenty of reviews and reliability information available from real owners, not just a reviewer that only drove the vehicle for a few days. Finally, of course, there's the price tag. The average cost of a new car was more than $50,000 in September 2025, the first time a passenger vehicle has ever hit that benchmark. Meanwhile, used cars averaged about roughly half that, coming in at around $25,000 as of the first quarter of that same year.
If you do buy used over new, you'll have to narrow down your options. Which model will work best for you? You may want to start by checking out a list of the most popular used vehicles in the U.S. recently compiled by iSeeCars. A few of the models may surprise you, but if you're a fan of pickup trucks you won't be shocked to learn what the Ford F-150 earned top honors. Though it recently lost its title as the bestselling truck in America, the F-150 isn't just the most popular used truck sold in the U.S. — it still sits atop the list as the overall best-selling vehicle in the country.
The most popular used trucks, cars, SUVs, and EVs
Pickup trucks may not be for everyone, but if you're looking for a used one, you should have no shortage of selection. The top three bestselling used vehicles are all trucks; along with the F-150, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the Ram 1500 round out the top three spots. If you're in the market for a used four-door, the most popular choice in 2025 was the Toyota Camry, a midsize sedan that is now offered only as a hybrid as of the 2025 model year. In addition to the Camry, the Chevrolet Malibu is another popular option. It took a massive leap up in the rankings in 2025 over the previous year, which iSeeCars attributes to the discontinuation of the model. The used market was then saturated with Malibus released from rental car agencies.
If an SUV is more your speed, the top-selling Chevrolet Equinox came in at number four on iSeeCars' list. Fully redesigned in 2025, the Equinox is known for its affordability, fuel efficiency, and family-friendly interior. The Nissan Rogue also climbed the ranks in 2025 as the second best-selling used SUV and the fifth overall best-selling used vehicle.
If you want a fully electric option, Tesla dominates used EV sales. The Model 3 and the Model Y hold the first and second spots, respectively, and the well-reviewed Ford Mustang Mach-E rounds out the top three. The Volkswagen ID.4 is also a popular used choice, with iSeeCars further remarking that the used EV market has grown significantly in the past few years.
What you should know before buying a used vehicle
If you're buying your first car or it's been awhile since you last purchased a vehicle, there are a few tips and tricks you should be aware of before you visit the dealership. Your first step is the same as it probably is with any big purchase — figure out what your maximum budget is. Both Edmunds and CARFAX recommend that you cap your purchase at 10% to 15% of your take-home pay, including your cay payment and other costs like fuel and insurance. You can easily calculate this using your monthly income. If you bring home $4,000, your car should cost you between $400 and $600 per month.
Next, research the best car for your needs. This involves arrowing down the type of vehicle, then further refining your search based on your budget and must-haves. You may have your heart set on a Ford F-150 Lightning, but will a pickup truck suit your lifestyle? Do you have a place to charge it?
Finally, decide if you want to make your purchase from a dealership or a private seller. Both options offer benefits. You may pay a bit less if you buy from a private seller, but you may have to pay cash. You should also have a professional inspect the vehicle before making a deal so there are no unpleasant surprises. A dealership offers more options, including the opportunity to finance your purchase, with the downside being that you may pay more.