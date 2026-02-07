This Is The Most Popular Used Car In America (According To iSeeCars)

There are plenty of reasons to buy a used car instead of a brand new one — they are typically less expensive to insure, will depreciate more slowly, and offer you more options if you're on a tight or specific budget. There will also be plenty of reviews and reliability information available from real owners, not just a reviewer that only drove the vehicle for a few days. Finally, of course, there's the price tag. The average cost of a new car was more than $50,000 in September 2025, the first time a passenger vehicle has ever hit that benchmark. Meanwhile, used cars averaged about roughly half that, coming in at around $25,000 as of the first quarter of that same year.

If you do buy used over new, you'll have to narrow down your options. Which model will work best for you? You may want to start by checking out a list of the most popular used vehicles in the U.S. recently compiled by iSeeCars. A few of the models may surprise you, but if you're a fan of pickup trucks you won't be shocked to learn what the Ford F-150 earned top honors. Though it recently lost its title as the bestselling truck in America, the F-150 isn't just the most popular used truck sold in the U.S. — it still sits atop the list as the overall best-selling vehicle in the country.